EARTH TO KENZIE Will Make Free Family Debut with Lyric Opera
The opera by Frances Pollock and Jessica Murphy Moo follows a young girl who finds courage through virtual adventures.
Through its 2026–27 partnership with Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Music Institute of Chicago will present Earth to Kenzie through Lyric's Opera in the Neighborhoods program. The free family event takes place Saturday, October 24 at 3 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Avenue, Evanston.
In this all-ages performance by Frances Pollock and Jessica Murphy Moo, fifth grader Kenzie and her mother have to move into a shelter, and she finds refuge in the world of video games alongside her avatar, Edwin. Through their imaginary space adventures, Kenzie dares to go farther than ever before. Can she find the confidence to make friends and succeed in the classroom? And can she find her way home?
Lyric's Opera in the Neighborhoods program brings live performances of youth-focused operas to neighborhood venues throughout the Chicago area. Programmed for grades 3–6, the operas are written by living composers, sung in English, are approximately 45-minutes long, and feature relevant topics to young people.
The Music Institute and Lyric are engaging in a dynamic collaboration that reimagines how opera is experienced, taught, and shared. By uniting world-class artistry with premier music education, the partnership creates a meaningful pathway from classroom to stage—opening doors for young musicians while bringing opera to broader audiences in impactful ways. This multifaceted initiative connects students, emerging artists, and communities across the Chicago region through shared programming, mentorship, and performance opportunities.
The new partnership reflects a shared vision to strengthen the cultural fabric of the Chicago region and ensure that opera remains vibrant, relevant, and accessible for generations to come.
The performance is free but reservations are required, visit lyricopera.org/Kenzie.
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