The McAninch Arts Center Unveils 40th Anniversary Season; Single Tickets On Sale This Week

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The McAninch Arts Center (MAC) at College of DuPage has announced that single tickets for its landmark 40th Anniversary 2026-2027 Performance Series will go on sale Tuesday, July 14. The milestone season features an expansive lineup of internationally acclaimed artists spanning dance, music, comedy, theater, and family entertainment, while also celebrating the 40th anniversary of Buffalo Theatre Ensemble, the 50th anniversary of New Philharmonic, and the United States Semiquincentennial.

The anniversary festivities begin Sunday, August 23, with a free outdoor 40th Anniversary Festival at the Lakeside Pavilion. The family-friendly celebration will feature music from '80s tribute band Sixteen Candles, dance lessons, art activities, food vendors, and performances by College of DuPage Theatre students.

"Forty years ago, the MAC made a promise to this community to bring the world's best artists right to their doorstep," said MAC Director Diana Martinez. "This season, we are keeping that promise in a big way, and bringing in the best national and international acts from around the globe. From the breathtaking visual artistry of NoGravity Theatre dance illusionists from Italy, MOMIX and Ballet Hispánico New York, to the exquisite harmonies of The King's Singers from the UK to the high energy of Jim Belushi & The Sacred Hearts, to the infectious comedy of Ana Belaval and Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood, this is a season that has something for everyone. We've also woven in a celebration of American artistic achievement in honor of the nation's 250th, and we're proud to mark milestone anniversaries alongside our beloved resident companies, Buffalo Theatre Ensemble and New Philharmonic. This is a season I'm genuinely proud of, and I can't wait to share it with our community."

The Performance Series officially launches September 12 with Jim Belushi & The Sacred Hearts Band, followed by comedian Ana Belaval on September 19. Additional fall highlights include Elton Rohn (October 3), Ballet Hispánico's CARMEN.maquia (October 10), The Barricade Boys: Broadway at the Movies (October 17), and MOMIX's Botanica (November 7).

The holiday lineup includes The Second City (December 5), Uptown's A Very Soulful Christmas (December 12), Salt Creek Ballet's annual production of The Nutcracker (December 18-20), and the College of DuPage Theatre production of A Christmas Carol (November 20-29).

Winter and spring programming continues with Treasure Island Reimagined (January 24), Magic Rocks! starring Leon Etienne (January 30), and the U.S. appearance of Italy's NoGravity Theatre performing Divine Comedy (April 11).

Resident companies also mark major milestones during the season. New Philharmonic celebrates its 50th anniversary beginning with Musica Italiana Dolce on September 26 and 27, while Buffalo Theatre Ensemble launches its 40th season with Little Women from November 12 through December 13.

In addition to its professional offerings, the MAC will present more than 60 performances by College of DuPage's Theater, Music, and Dance programs, along with year-round free community programming including the Global Flicks film series and the Lakeside Pavilion summer events.

Tickets

Single tickets for the McAninch Arts Center's 2026-2027 season go on sale Tuesday, July 14. Subscription packages, which offer savings of up to 20 percent on purchases of three or more performances, are available now and include benefits such as free ticket exchanges, VIP event invitations, concession Fast Pass access, gift shop discounts, and more.

For tickets and additional information, visit the MAC website or call the box office at 630-942-4000.

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