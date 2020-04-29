The Little Theatre-On The Square Postpones Summer 2020 Season

The Little Theatre-On The Square has announced the postponement of its summer season due to the current health crisis. Most of the shows will be postponed to 2021.

"While we sincerely regret having to make this decision, we know it is the right decision to make during these unprecedented times," Executive Director John J. Stephens said in a statement.

The only show not to be postponed is "The King and Marilyn," which will be replaced in 2021 with a return of "Million Dollar Quartet." Also scheduled for fall 2020 will be "Junie B. Jones, Jr." in November and a new Christmas show in December to be announced in the coming weeks.

All ticketholders can donate the cost of the tickets back to the theater, or transfer them to the 2021 season. Patrons who have purchased tickets will be contacted in the coming weeks.

Online donations can be made at the theater's website, thelittletheatre.org.

Watch the announcement video below!





