The Joffrey Ballet to Present World Premiere of RITA FINDS HOME

The Joffrey Ballet announced today the world premiere of Rita Finds Home, a family-friendly program and collaborative project between the Joffrey and Miami City Ballet, which will make its debut at the Navy Pier Lake Stage, July 9-10, 2022. All performances of Rita Finds Home will be free of charge to ensure accessibility to anyone who wishes to attend, and will be danced by the Joffrey Studio Company and Academy Trainees of the Joffrey Academy of Dance, Official School of The Joffrey Ballet. Additional free presentations will take place in Chicago throughout the summer and will be announced at a later date on Joffrey Ballet's website, joffrey.org.

Rita Finds Home, a roughly 45-minute production, centers on Rita, a young artist who paints and dreams of one day living in the big city despite the lush tropical island in which she now lives. When a hurricane thrusts Rita and her mother into a new life in an urban metropolis, she struggles to adapt to her new environment. Feeling lost and like everything she knew, including her talents, were washed away by the storm, Rita embarks on a journey that helps her re-define what home means to her. With help from her new friends and her family, Rita's spirits lift as she explores the beauty of her new city, igniting a new sense of home, and the realization that her talents never left her.

Rita Finds Home is conceived by a nationally recognized creative team including choreographer Amy Hall Garner (featured choreographer of the Joffrey's Winning Works Choreographic Competition in 2011); Chicago-based author and Free Street Theater Executive Director Karla Estela Rivera; and award-winning children's book illustrator Elisa Chavarri. Using personal experience as inspiration for their process, the team has created a story that is emotive, relatable, touching, and powerful. Written with young audiences in mind, but suitable for all ages, the piece will convey universal themes about community, belonging, and resilience.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Title: The Joffrey Ballet presents Rita Finds Home

Dates: Saturday, July 9 - Sunday, July 10

Performances at 11:00 AM and 6:00 PM

Location: Navy Pier Lake Stage at Polk Bros Park, 600 E Grand Ave

Box Office: Advance registration not required for this free-to-the-public performance.

About The Joffrey BalletÂ­Â­

The Joffrey Ballet is one of the premier dance companies in the world today, with a reputation for boundary-breaking performances for more than 60 years. The Joffrey repertoire is an extensive collection of all-time classics, modern masterpieces, and original works.

Founded in 1956 by pioneers Robert Joffrey and Gerald Arpino, the Joffrey remains dedicated to artistic expression, innovation, and first-rate education and engagement programming. The Joffrey Ballet continues to thrive under The Mary B. Galvin Artistic Director Ashley Wheater MBE and President and CEO Greg Cameron.

