Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Gift Theatre To Present GIFT GALA 2023 This Month

The Gift Theatre To Present GIFT GALA 2023 This Month

Join the Gift ensemble and indulge in an evening of fine fare, libations, entertainment, special guests, silent and live auctions, and more.

Apr. 03, 2023 Â 

The Gift Theatre is celebrating its 22nd season at Gift Gala 2023: We've Only Just Begun on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 6 - 10:30 pm at the contemporary-chic Greenhouse Loft, 2545 W, Diversey Ave. in Chicago.

Hosted by Artistic Directors Brittany Burch, Emjoy Gavino and Jennifer Glasse, join the Gift ensemble and indulge in an evening of fine fare, libations, entertainment, special guests, silent and live auctions with one-of-a-kind items, a raffle and dancing. This year's theme, "We've Only Just Begun," celebrates a season of renewal and a look ahead at The Gift's exciting future. All proceeds support The Gift Theatre and its programming.

The entertainment line-up includes live music, improv, excerpts from The Gift's radio drama Mud City and a Q&A on creating a TV show with ensemble member Andrew Hinderacker, creator of Netflix's Away and Showtime's Let the Right One In.

This year's raffle features two tickets to A Doll's House on Broadway featuring co-founder and ensemble member Michael Patrick Thornton, including a $200 airfare gift card, a meet-and-greet with Michael and a toast onstage. Raffle tickets cost $25 each or $100 for five.

EVENT DETAILS:

Event: Gift Gala 2023: We've Only Just Begun

Date/time: Friday, April 14, 2023 from 6 pm - 11 pm

Location: Greenhouse Loft, 2545 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago

Tickets: Single tickets $150; Single ticket + 2023 subscription $245; Table $1500 (8 tickets); VIP Table $2500 (8 tickets); Corporate Sponsor $5000 (8 tickets). For tickets and additional information on sponsorships, visit Click Here or call (773) 283-7071.

About The Gift Theatre

Since 2001 and over 70 productions, The Gift Theatre has been dedicated to telling great stories onstage with honesty and simplicity by being the most intimate professional Equity theatre in the country, leading to national acclaim for both the theatre and ensemble and creating a cultural revolution on Chicago's northwest side.




Cast and Creative Team Set for AIRNESS at Citadel Theatre Photo
Cast and Creative Team Set for AIRNESS at Citadel Theatre
Citadel Theatre will conclude its season with AIRNESS, a comedy set in the world of air guitar competitions, written by Chelsea Marcantel, a 2021 winner of the Richard Rodgers AwardÂ forÂ Musical Theatre.
NRDC Partners with Art at a Time Like This at EXPO CHICAGO to Highlight the Power of Women Photo
NRDC Partners with Art at a Time Like This at EXPO CHICAGO to Highlight the Power of Women & Artists as Climate Advocates
For the 10th anniversary of EXPO CHICAGO, NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) has partnered with Art at a Time Like This (ATLT) to create HOW ON EARTH, a climate-focused exhibit from acclaimed artists Janet Biggs, Lily Kwong, Helina Metaferia and Jennifer Wen Ma.
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Presents RAGTIME in May Photo
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Presents RAGTIME in May
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents the acutely renowned musical inspired by a novel of the same name, Ragtime.
Lookingglass Theatre Company AnnouncesÂ Registration Is Now Open for 2023 Summer Camp Photo
Lookingglass Theatre Company AnnouncesÂ Registration Is Now Open for 2023 Summer Camp
The Department of Curiosity atÂ LookingglassÂ Theatre CompanyÂ invites high school studentsÂ to participate in a one-of-a-kind experience this summer in the historic Water Tower Water Works on Michigan Avenue.Â 

More Hot Stories For You


Definition Theatre Presents The Chicago Premiere Of FAIRVIEWDefinition Theatre Presents The Chicago Premiere Of FAIRVIEW
March 31, 2023

Definition Theatre announces the Chicago premiere of the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for Drama Fairview by Jackie Sibblies Drury and directed by Artistic Director Tyrone Phillips. Fairview runs from April 28 - May 21, 2023 at The Revival.
Cast and Creative Team Set for AIRNESS at Citadel TheatreCast and Creative Team Set for AIRNESS at Citadel Theatre
March 31, 2023

Citadel Theatre will conclude its season with AIRNESS, a comedy set in the world of air guitar competitions, written by Chelsea Marcantel, a 2021 winner of the Richard Rodgers AwardÂ forÂ Musical Theatre.
NRDC Partners with Art at a Time Like This at EXPO CHICAGO to Highlight the Power of Women & Artists as Climate AdvocatesNRDC Partners with Art at a Time Like This at EXPO CHICAGO to Highlight the Power of Women & Artists as Climate Advocates
March 31, 2023

For the 10th anniversary of EXPO CHICAGO, NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) has partnered with Art at a Time Like This (ATLT) to create HOW ON EARTH, a climate-focused exhibit from acclaimed artists Janet Biggs, Lily Kwong, Helina Metaferia and Jennifer Wen Ma.
Metropolis Performing Arts Centre Presents RAGTIME in MayMetropolis Performing Arts Centre Presents RAGTIME in May
March 31, 2023

Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents the acutely renowned musical inspired by a novel of the same name, Ragtime.
Lookingglass Theatre Company AnnouncesÂ Registration Is Now Open for 2023 Summer CampLookingglass Theatre Company AnnouncesÂ Registration Is Now Open for 2023 Summer Camp
March 30, 2023

The Department of Curiosity atÂ LookingglassÂ Theatre CompanyÂ invites high school studentsÂ to participate in a one-of-a-kind experience this summer in the historic Water Tower Water Works on Michigan Avenue.Â 
share