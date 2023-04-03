The Gift Theatre To Present GIFT GALA 2023 This Month

The Gift Theatre is celebrating its 22nd season at Gift Gala 2023: We've Only Just Begun on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 6 - 10:30 pm at the contemporary-chic Greenhouse Loft, 2545 W, Diversey Ave. in Chicago.

Hosted by Artistic Directors Brittany Burch, Emjoy Gavino and Jennifer Glasse, join the Gift ensemble and indulge in an evening of fine fare, libations, entertainment, special guests, silent and live auctions with one-of-a-kind items, a raffle and dancing. This year's theme, "We've Only Just Begun," celebrates a season of renewal and a look ahead at The Gift's exciting future. All proceeds support The Gift Theatre and its programming.

The entertainment line-up includes live music, improv, excerpts from The Gift's radio drama Mud City and a Q&A on creating a TV show with ensemble member Andrew Hinderacker, creator of Netflix's Away and Showtime's Let the Right One In.

This year's raffle features two tickets to A Doll's House on Broadway featuring co-founder and ensemble member Michael Patrick Thornton, including a $200 airfare gift card, a meet-and-greet with Michael and a toast onstage. Raffle tickets cost $25 each or $100 for five.

EVENT DETAILS:

Event: Gift Gala 2023: We've Only Just Begun

Date/time: Friday, April 14, 2023 from 6 pm - 11 pm

Location: Greenhouse Loft, 2545 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago

Tickets: Single tickets $150; Single ticket + 2023 subscription $245; Table $1500 (8 tickets); VIP Table $2500 (8 tickets); Corporate Sponsor $5000 (8 tickets). For tickets and additional information on sponsorships, visit Click Here or call (773) 283-7071.

About The Gift Theatre

Since 2001 and over 70 productions, The Gift Theatre has been dedicated to telling great stories onstage with honesty and simplicity by being the most intimate professional Equity theatre in the country, leading to national acclaim for both the theatre and ensemble and creating a cultural revolution on Chicago's northwest side.