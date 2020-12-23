The First Hotel To Open In 92 Years In Lake Forest

Janko Hospitality announced today that The Forester Hotel, a contemporary, chic new hotel located at 200 N. Field Dr. in Conway Business Park, is set to open in April 2021. The first hotel to open in the community since 1929, The Forester Hotel concept is inspired by the city of Lake Forest's motto "Naturae et Scientiae Amor" which translates to "Love of Science and Nature." The Forester Hotel will be at a crossroads safeguarding all the comforts of Hyatt, while at the same time blazing new trails with boutique offerings including an upscale bistro + bar and over 4,500 square feet of flexible event space.

Science and nature are woven throughout The Forester Hotel, from artwork inspired by natural fractals and meeting rooms named after native plants and flowers, to the front desk itself being constructed of a solid, single white oak tree trunk. The luscious property will feature 156 spacious guest rooms, including 10 suites, each with 55-inch flat-screen Smart HDTVs, complimentary WiFi, mini-fridges, individually-controlled heating and air conditioning, blackout curtains, hair dryers, in-room safes and more. The hotel will be pet-friendly with complimentary parking available for guests in a lot adjacent to the premises.

"We are honored to be opening the first boutique-inspired Hyatt Place hotel in the world in the picturesque city of Lake Forest," said Marlena Karwowski, General Manager, The Forester Hotel. "Since Lake Forest has not welcomed a new hotel in nearly 100 years, we are excited for the opportunity to bring new offerings and become part of the community. Lake Forest has long been at a unique crossroads of preservation and progress by way of open lands backing up to modern office parks and the cobblestone streets of historic Market Square leading to Starbucks and Williams Sonoma, and this hotel is conceptualized at a similar juncture. We look forward to serving our local residents and visitors to Chicagoland by providing modern comfort and evolutionary service with a special emphasis on the beauty and science of nature in all that we do."

Ideally equipped to host events both large and small, The Forester Hotel will boast three event rooms and a pre-function space all featuring the latest technology. The Lupine Room will offer exterior access to an outdoor patio and 1,676-square-feet of space, accommodating up to 186 guests, while The Aster Room, the hotel's largest event space, will be able to host up to 250 guests in its 2,232-square-foot space. Best suited for groups of up to 45 guests, The Blue Stem Room will be an intimate 378-square-foot space.

The hotel will offer several on-site dining options including the chef-driven, full-service restaurant Oaken Bistro + Bar, which will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Executive Chef Kristen Burman, formerly of Limelight Catering and Anthology San Diego, will create seasonal American dishes flavored with adventurous twists. The restaurant will feature an eclectic variety of wine and spirits including signature infused cocktails with local flowers and herbs. The modern bar and lounge area will be filled with earth-toned features and foliage-inspired light fixtures. Further information on Oaken Bistro + Bar is to be announced.

For more information on The Forester Hotel, visit www.TheForesterHotel.com,