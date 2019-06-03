The Factory Theater Welcoms New Ensemble Members

The Factory Theater is proud to announce five new members of its artistic ensemble: Brittney Brown, Jose M. Cervantes, Ashley Yates, Michael Jones and Jennifer Betancourt. Factory's ensemble members write all of the Factory's original plays and have full voting rights in the company, including season selection, leadership election and accepting new ensemble members. They are also forced to do arduous chores like helping with strike and manning the box office.

The new members join the full ensemble (listed below) and the two recently named artistic associates, Sarah D. Espinoza and David Goodman-Edberg. The Factory Theater's final mainstage show of its 26th season, Prophet$ by ensemble member Anthony Tournis, opens June 14. For more information visit www.thefactorytheater.com.

The Factory Theater continues the tradition it established at season one: producing original, timely work that is important to the company, its ensemble and Chicago. Now in the company's 26th year of presenting unique work, its core values have not changed and it continues to do what it does best: entertain audiences totally and completely. The Factory Theater is ever evolving. Since moving to Howard Street in 2015, The Factory Theater has maintained a full line-up of exciting original shows and events for its neighbors on Howard Street, for Chicagoans from all other neighborhoods and the newest neighbors in the nearby suburbs (hi there, Evanston!).

In addition to the five new members listed above, The Factory's artistic ensemble is led by Artistic Directors Manny Tamayo and Stacie Barra, and consists of Timothy C. Amos, Mike Beyer, Kim Boler, Wm. Bullion, Greg Caldwell, Phil Claudnic, Elise Marie Davis, Spenser Davis, Blake Dalzin, Matt Engle, Linsey Falls, Christine Jennings, Angelina Martinez, Colin Milroy, Jason Moody, Scott OKen, Shannon O'Neill, Eric Roach, Carrie J. Sullivan, Jermaine Thomas, Anthony Tournis, C.W. van Baale, Chas Vrba, and Mandy Walsh.

Brittney Brown is an actor/singer and director originally from Louisville, Kentucky. Recent Chicago acting credits include Theo Ubique's Hedwig and the Angry Inch & Sweeney Todd, Hell in a Handbag's Poseidon!: An Upside Down Musical, Lucky: A Musical for the CMTF, Factory Theater's Darkness After Dawn & Adventures of Spirit Force Five, New American Folk Theatre's Hot Pink or Ready to Blow and Scraps, Kokandy Productions' Bonnie and Clyde, & Griffin Theatre's Ragtime and Violet. She also recently assistant directed Factory's May the Road Rise Up and Exit 63's Wolves.

Jose Cervantes graduated from UIC with a BFA in Acting. Cervantes has been seen in the past two Factory shows-The Darkness after Dawn and the Jeff-nominated May the Road Rise Up. He is happy to call The Factory his new home and would like to thank God and his family for the love and support that guides him. He is proudly represented by NV Talent.

Ashley Yates is thrilled to be part of the Factory family and will play "Darla" in the upcoming production Prophet$. Previously, Yates has been seen at the Factory in Zombie Broads, Fight City and Captain Steve's Caring Kingdom. A graduate of University of Iowa, she moved to Chicago in 2011 to pursue theater, film, and more. Yates is represented by Chicago Talent Network.

Michael Jones is a 2017 graduate of Roosevelt University's Chicago College of Performing Arts. He's a performance artist with four years of ukulele under his belt and a frequent fixture in Factory's Factory Overtime extravaganzas. Jones is excited to be making new art with all his new friends (and some enemies) at The Factory.

Jennifer Betancourt was last seen in Factory's Xmas War, before that, it was Captain Steve's Caring Kingdom and Fight City and before that, it was Born Ready. She has worked with various other companies around Chicago including Griffin Theatre Co., The Artistic Home, The House Theatre of Chicago, Awkward Pause and Tympanic Theatre Co.





