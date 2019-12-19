The Factory Theater Has Announced Cast Of LAST NIGHT IN KARAOKE TOWN

The Factory Theater,1623 W. Howard St., has announced its newest main stage production, Last Night in Karaoke Town, February 14 - March 28, 2020. Written by Mike Beyer and Kirk Pynchon, creators of the Factory hit Hey! Dancin'!, bring the only known tribute to Cleveland in the history of American theater to the Factory this winter, directed by Kim Boler. Previews are Friday, Feb. 14 and Saturday, Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. Press Opening is Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8 p.m. and the regular performance schedule is Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets for Last Night in Karaoke Town are $10 - $25 and may be purchased through the Box Office by calling 866-811-4111 or by visiting TheFactoryTheater.com.

One of Cleveland's oldest karaoke bars may have to close its doors forever, unless its long-time proprietor can convince the new building owner not to change it into a cider bar. With a neighborhood slowly gentrifying around them, the longtime patrons embark on a plan to keep their beloved watering hole intact. It all comes down to one final night, where the beer flows freely and the karaoke soars higher than Steve Perry's vocals on "Don't Stop Believin'."

The cast for Last Night in Karaoke Town includes: Wendy Hayne (Diana), Ashley Yates* (Shannon), Genna Ellis (Audrey), Samantha Porter (Lilly), Abbie Warhus (Fran), Sal Gado (Shawn), Kirby Gibson (Eveline), Conor Clark (Brad), Michael Jones* (Ted), Philip Zimmermann (Miles), Chase Wheaton-Werle (Kenny), Tommy Bullington (Ethan), Cristiana Barbatelli (Diana U/S), Ty Aldridge (Ethan U/S), Elyssa Trevino (Lilly/Audrey U/S), Alex DiVirgilio (Kenny/Brad U/S), Jennifer Betancourt* (Shannon U/S) and Blake Holen (Ted/Miles U/S).

The production team for Last Night in Karaoke Town includes: Kim Boler* (director), Mike Beyer* (writer), Kirk Pynchon† (writer), Emma Cullimore (costume designer), Becca Holloway (associate director/music director), Charles Blunt (light designer), C.W. van Baale* (master electrician), Evan Sposato (technical director), Manny Tamayo* (production manager), Wyatt Kent (props designer), Manuel Ortiz (set designer), Maya Jain (scenic charge), Sarah D. EspinoAa** (sound designer) and Phil Claudnic* (stage manager).

* Denotes Factory Theater Ensemble Member

† Denotes Factory Theater Ensemble Emeritus

**Denotes Factory Theater Artistic Associate

For more than 25 years, The Factory has created its shows from scratch, doing exactly the kind of theater they wanted to do. From writing workshops to the closing night bash, Factory shows are a unique experience that fits its exacting standards: original, bold, and full-tilt. Its shameless ensemble are ambassadors of a good time, making certain that Chicago remains heartily entertained.

