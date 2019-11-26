The Drury Lane Theatre Concludes 2019/2020 Season With Regional Premiere of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS

Drury Lane Theatre concludes its 2019/2020 Season with the Regional Premiere of the beautifully captivating Gershwin musical An American in Paris. This Tony Award-winning musical features music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin with book by Craig Lucas and is directed and choreographed by Lynne Kurdziel-Formato. An American in Paris runs January 31 - March 29, 2020, at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace. The press opening is scheduled for Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

A tale inspired by hope and possibility, An American in Paris brings breathtaking moments of dance and song to the musical stage. Jive along with Jerry Mulligan, an American GI doing his best to make it as a painter in the bustling city of Paris following the end of World War II. The storied streets of the City of Lights become the dancefloor to a ravishing and passionate voyage into art, friendship, and love in the aftermath of the war. Based on the Academy Award-winning film, this Grammy Award nominee has also won four Tony Awards for its heart and dedication. It will have you leaping to your feet and dancing along from the very first number.

The creative team includes Chris Sargent (Music Director), Kevin Depinet (Scenic Designer), Karl Green (Costume Designer), Lee Fiskness (Lighting Designer), Ray Nardelli (Sound Designer), Kevan Loney (Projection Designer), Cassy Schillo (Properties Designer), and Joseph Pindelski (Dramaturg).

An American in Paris is rated G.

Fact Sheet / An American in Paris

Title:

An American in Paris

Book by:

Craig Lucas

Music and Lyrics by:

George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin

Directed and Choreographed by:

Lynne Kurdziel-Formato

Creative Team:

Chris Sargent (Music Director), Kevin Depinet (Scenic Designer), Karl Green (Costume Designer), Lee Fiskness (Lighting Designer), Ray Nardelli (Sound Designer), Kevan Loney (Projection Designer), Cassy Schillo (Properties Designer), and Joseph Pindelski (Dramaturg)

Dates:

Previews:

January 31 - February 6, 2020

Regular run:

February 7 - March 29, 2020

Press Opening:

Thursday, February 6, 2020, at 8:00 p.m.

Schedule:

Wednesdays: 1:30 p.m.

Thursdays: 1:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Fridays: 8:00 p.m.

Saturdays: 3:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

Sundays: 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Location:

Drury Lane Theatre at 100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace

Tickets:

Previews: $65 - $70

Single Tickets: $60 - $75

Wednesday and Thursday matinees: $60

Thursday and Sunday evenings: $70

Friday and Saturday evenings and Sunday matinees: $75

Senior Citizens start at $55 for matinees

Student group tickets available

Dining and show packages available

Box Office:

100 Drury Lane in Oakbrook Terrace (630) 530-0111,

Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or visit DruryLaneTheatre.com





