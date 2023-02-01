Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Den Theatre to Partner With The Anti-Cruelty Society for its First-Ever Puppy Bowl

Hosted by comedianÂ Joe Kilgallon, the Puppy Bowl includes a complimentary brunch buffet. For the kids, there will be coloring stations and more.

Feb. 01, 2023 Â 
It's the perfect kick-off to your Superbowl Sunday! The Den Theatre is partnering with The Anti-Cruelty Society for its first-ever Puppy Bowl on Sunday, February 12 from 12:30 pm - 3 pm at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood (doors open at 11 am). The Den's Heath Mainstage will be transformed into a mini-stadium where our four-legged friends will battle it out for the championship title! Who will be crowned MVP (Most Valuable Puppy)? More importantly, can you be penalized for being too darned cute?

Hosted by comedian Joe Kilgallon, the Puppy Bowl includes a complimentary brunch buffet, and the bar will be pouring mimosas and The Den's signature Bloody Marys all afternoon. Several pet-friendly vendors, including Treats de Cuisine, will be on-hand. For the kids, there will be coloring stations, face painting and a full kiddie cocktail menu.

Tickets ($26 adults, $19 children) are available at thedentheatre.com. All ages welcome! A portion of all ticket proceeds will go to The Anti-Cruelty Society to help rescue, shelter and foster animals.

Please note: puppies are not available for adoption at the event. For information on adopting or fostering a pet, please visit anticruelty.org. No outside dogs permitted.

COVID safety: The Den Theatre no longer requires patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

About The Den Theatre

The Den Theatre opened in 2010 in the Wicker Park neighborhood with just a single theatre space. Now celebrating its thirteenth year, Co-owners Ryan Martin and Carol Cohen, along with their talented and dynamic staff, have developed The Den into a multi-level, live entertainment venue that boasts five intimate and unique theaters ranging from 50 - 300 seats. In addition, the first floor houses The Den Bar & Lounge - a full-service bar where audiences gather before and after performances to share a drink and commune with like-minded culture-hounds. Today, The Den is focused on providing world-class stand-up comedy and cultivating its first love - the theatre. The Den is home to six resident theatre companies including About Face Theatre, The Artistic Home, Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates. Hundreds of other companies, artists and comedians from Chicago and beyond have called The Den home - from national names to local stars, and The Den consistently plays host to a lineup of exciting and diverse talent. As a building created for interdisciplinary arts, The Den has accommodated a wide variety of programming, including plays, musicals, stand-up comedy, improv, dance, film screenings, seminars and speaking engagements. For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.



