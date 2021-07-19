The Den Theatre Presents Comedians Erik Griffin, Maria Bamford and Sam Morril

The Den Theatre will welcome back live audiences this fall with an ever-growing line-up of comedy performances.

Comedian Erik Griffin (Comedy Central's Workaholics, Showtime's I'm Dying Up Here) brings his stand-up tour to The Den for two shows on October 8 - 9, 2021. Stand-up comedian Maria Bamford (Netflix's Lady Dynamite) returns for six performances October 14 - 17, 2021, following a sell-out, six-show run at The Den in 2019.

Sam Morril, one of New York's fastest-rising stand-up comics, performs five shows October 21 - 23, 2021. All performances are on The Den's Heath Mainstage. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830,

Erik Griffin

October 8 - 9, 2021

Curtain times: Friday and Saturday at 8 pm.

Ticket prices: $20 regular seating ($15 obstructed view) with cocktail service; $25 VIP mezzanine table seating with cocktail service; $30 VIP table seating with cocktail service. Two drink minimum.

Maria Bamford

October 14 - 17, 2021

Curtain times: Thursday at 8 pm; Friday at 7 pm & 9 pm; Saturday at 7 pm & 9 pm; Sunday at 7 pm.

Ticket prices: $35 regular seating ($25 obstructed view) with cocktail service; $45 VIP mezzanine table seating with cocktail service; $55 VIP table seating with cocktail service.

Sam Morril

October 21 - 23, 2021

Curtain times: Thursday at 8 pm; Friday at 8 pm & 10 pm; Saturday at 8 pm & 10 pm.

Ticket prices: $20 regular seating ($15 obstructed view) with cocktail service; $25 VIP mezzanine table seating with cocktail service; $30 VIP table seating with cocktail service. Two drink minimum.

The Den Owner and Artistic Director Ryan Martin comments, "We are thrilled to finally welcome audiences back to The Den. Safety will remain a top priority as we all continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure the safety of our staff, patrons and performers, The Den will adhere to all safety protocols mandated by federal, state and City health officials."