The Den Theatre Presents BLACKBIRD

The Den Theatre will present a revival of David Harrower's critically acclaimed drama Blackbird, directed by ensemble member Lia Mortensen, playing March 21 - April 26, 2020 at The Den Theatre (2A) 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago.

Tickets are currently available at www.thedentheatre.com, in person at the The Den box office or by calling (773) 697-3830. The press opening is Tuesday, March 24 at 7 pm.

After years in prison and subsequent hardships, Ray, 56, has a new identity and has made a new life for himself, thinking that he cannot be found. Una, 27, has thought of nothing else; upon seeing a photo of Ray in a magazine, she has arrived unannounced at his office. Guilt, rage and raw emotions run high as they recollect the passionate relationship, they had 15 years ago, when she was 12 and he was 40. Without any moral judgments, the play never shies away from the brutal truth of this abandoned and unconventional love. Una is looking for answers, not vengeance. Nevertheless, the consequences are shattering.

The production team to date includes Jeffrey D. Kmiec (scenic design), Josh Prisching (lighting design), Greg Williamson (technical director), Kristine Ernie Urnikis (production associate) and Sarah Luse (stage manager).





