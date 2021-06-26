The Den Theatre Announces Reopening; Partial Fall Line-Up

The Den Theatre (1331 N. Milwaukee Ave.) announced today it will welcome back audiences for live performances this fall.

The line-up at Wicker Park's premier multi-theatre venue currently includes stand-up comedians Erik Griffin (October 8 - 9, 2021) and Maria Bamford (October 14 - 17, 2021), along with comedian Jacqueline Novak's off-Broadway hit GET ON YOUR KNEES all performed on The Heath Mainstage.

Additional theatre and comedy performances will be announced shortly, including productions from companies new to The Den and 2021-22 seasons from The Den's four resident companies - Broken Nose Theatre, First Floor Theater, Haven and The New Coordinates (formerly The New Colony). Bar and food service will also resume during performances. Tickets for all performance go on sale Friday, July 9, 2021 online only at thedentheatre.com.

The Den Owner and Artistic Director Ryan Martin comments, "We are thrilled to finally welcome audiences back to The Den. Safety will remain a top priority as we all continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. We will only proceed with performances on the current schedule if Illinois and Chicago remain in Phase 5, which allows us to safely operate at full capacity. To ensure the safety of our staff, patrons and performers, The Den will adhere to all safety protocols mandated by federal, state and City health officials."

Martin adds, "I also want to express my gratitude to those without whom we would not have survived the pandemic: my business partner and co-owner Carol Cohen, Chicago theatre philanthropists Michael and Mona Heath, building owners The Lim Family and The Den management team."

Performance Schedule

October 8 - 9, 2021

Erik Griffin

Curtain times: Friday and Saturday at 8 pm

Ticket prices: $20 general admission ($15 obstructed view); $25 VIP mezzanine table seating with cocktail service; $30 VIP up front table seating with cocktail service.

October 14 - 17, 2021

Maria Bamford

Curtain times: Thursday at 8 pm; Friday at 7 pm & 9 pm; Saturday at 7 pm & 9 pm; Sunday at 7 pm.

Ticket prices: $35 general admission ($25 obstructed view); $45 VIP mezzanine table seating with cocktail service; $55 VIP up front table seating with cocktail service.

November 4 - 7, 2021

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees

Curtain times: Thursday at 7 pm; Friday at 7 pm & 9:30 pm; Sat 7 pm & 9:30 pm; Sun at 4 pm

Ticket prices: $35 general admission ($25 obstructed view); $39 VIP mezzanine table seating with cocktail service; $49 VIP up front table seating with cocktail service.