The Den Presents THE DEN'S BEST on The Heath Mainstage This Month

The Den Theatre is pleased to present The Den's Best, a showcase of Chicago's most talented comedians, musicians, improvisors and more on Thursday, February 9 and Thursday, February 19 at 7:15 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($25 general admission) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Future performances to be announced.

The Den's Best line-up includes:

Thursday, February 9: Rachel Hall, Sohrab Forouzesh, Ms. Brown, Ed Towns and Melody Angel

Thursday, February 16: Lucia Whalen, Chris Bader, Claire Mulaney, Siobhan Townsend, and more

About the Artists

Rachel Hall (Host) Born in Houston, but raised in Dallas, Texas, Rachel is an actor, stand-up comedian, writer and podcast host. Ms. Hall trained at The Second City, received a Bob Curry fellowship, is a regular at the Laugh Factory Chicago and is also trained in ballet, tap and Contemporary dance.

Sohrab Forouzesh (Comedian) is a Chicago-based comedian and writer who won't take it personally if you say his name wrong. He moved to the U.S from Iran when he was just eight years old, and his material is heavily influenced by his experiences as a fat Persian kid growing up in America. His rapid-fire delivery paired with his down to earth relatability is what makes him a favorite of the Chicago comedy scene. Along with being a finalist for StandUP NBC in 2019, Sohrab also tours colleges and was also a writer for the sketch show Group Therapy featured on Complex. If you're ever in Chicago make sure to catch him at the world-famous Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar and Zanies Comedy Club. Sohrab got his start in comedy while attending Western Michigan University where he won The Kalamazoo Comedy Competition and was a finalist in the TBS and Rooftop Comedy's National College Comedy Competition. Before graduating college, he opened for Nick Swardson and performed at the prestigious Gilda's Laughfest Comedy Festival. He's an Iranian comedian even your racist uncle will love.

Ms. Brown (Comedian/Singer) is a comedian, singer and host based in Chicago, Known for his rapid fire tongue, incisive crowd work, and improvisational fancy, Ms. brown can be seen performing at Lincoln Lodge, Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar, and other live performance venues throughout the Chicagoland area. Before starting stand-up comedy in 2016, he trained to be a classical singer and makeup artist. He continues his work in music as a producer, journalist, and vocal pedagogue for the Black Music Archive.

Ed Towns (Comedian) is a Chicago native and producer of one of the best independent stand-up comedy showcases in the country, Comedians You Should Know at Timothy O'Toole's every Wednesday. Ed also hosts Trigger Warning Open Mic at the Sedgewick Stop. Trigger Warning is famous for being a tough mic. If a comedian can get laughs there, they can anywhere. The mic has a 'Live at the Apollo' vibe. Ed is an absolute force on stage. All gas and no brakes!

Melody Angel (Musician, yes, her real name) is the complete package: gifted guitarist and multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, vocalist, arranger and producer. Along the way Angel found time to launch a successful theater and film acting career and received international acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival in France. The Chicago Reader newspaper called her "The Future of the Blues." The Southside Chicago artist is indeed navigating a forward-looking musical path while integrating the legacy of classic blues. Her music encompasses many 20th century American genres, including rhythm & blues, rock, folk and funk, all layered on a strong bed of Chicago blues. Angel's music is her own. She imbibes the blues but through the prism of her own creative forces.