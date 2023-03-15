The Den Hosts Vocalist Natalie Weiss: Live In Chicago Next Week

The Den Theatre will host vocalist Natalie Weiss: Live In Chicago, the singer's first Chicago solo concert in over a decade on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7 pm on The Heath Mainstage, 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Fresh from her run as The Witch in Paramount Theatre's Into The Woods and the creator of the viral series "Breaking Down The Riffs," Weiss performs an evening of iconic pop covers, musical theatre classics and hilarious anecdotes before heading back to New York City. Music direction by Alexandre Marr. Tickets ($26 - $56) are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

Natalie Weiss gained an international following from her performance videos and popular YouTube web series, "Breaking Down The Riffs." As a private vocal coach and master class teacher, she trains performers across the U.S. and throughout the world. Natalie guides singers with her trademarked method to break down riffs and runs from pop icons and often refers to her mission as "Pop Singing For Dummies."

Natalie is one of the most sought-after voices among new musical theatre writers and is a soloist on several albums by numerous new musical theatre composers. She recently completed a run of the off-Broadway show, Emojiland, as Construction Worker. She is part of the vocal ensemble on the acclaimed soundtrack for The Greatest Showman, can be heard on the Original Broadway Cast recording of Dear Evan Hansen as one of the Virtual Community Voices and is one of four singers on the main jingles for The Incredibles 2. Other credits include Everyday Rapture on Broadway, national tours of Les Miserables and Wicked and regional productions of Ghost and Chess. Natalie received her BFA in musical theatre from Penn State University. In 2021, she released her first digital course, The Guide To Breaking Down The Riffs. For more info, visit natalieweissofficial.com (@thenatalieweiss on the socials)

Tickets: $36 regular seating ($26 obstructed view); $56 front row VIP table seating; $51 VIP table seating; $46 premium table seating and $41 premium seating.

COVID safety: The Den Theatre no longer requires patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.