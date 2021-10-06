The Den Announces Comedian Alex Edelamn, October 28

The Den Theatre presents comedian Alex Edelman for five intimate performances October 28 - 31, 2021 at 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. (Theatre 2B) in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets are currently available at thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830. Regular, mezzanine and VIP table seating available. Drink service is provided for all seats (two drink minimum).

Please note: The Den requires proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers and adheres to all CDC, state and local safety guidelines. Additionally, masking is required for all guests during performances. For the most current information on The Den's COVID guidelines, visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

Alex Edelman's first show, Millennial - about very traumatic stock photos and young people - won the Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, the first show by an American to do so since 1997. The follow-up, Everything Handed About You - about identity and the availability of outlets in airports - was even more acclaimed: selling out its entire Edinburgh run and garnering the second-best reviews of any comedy show at the Festival.

His third show, Just For Us has cemented his reputation as a writer-performer of impressive ambition and technical skill. In its premiere run at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, it was nominated for a Barry Award for Best Show. In Edinburgh, it earned a Herald Angel Award, a nomination for Best Show and superlative praise that made it the best reviewed comedy show of the Festival.

Alex has also written on The Great Outdoors (CBS) and Slutty Teenage Bounty Hunter (Netflix) and appeared on Conan and Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents. He is the creator of Peer Group - a show about the Millennial generation - on Radio 4 and his hour-long special Live at the BBC is available on Netflix internationally. Alex is also the Executive Producer and Head Writer of the Saturday Night Seder, a star-studded special that raised over $3.5 million for the CDC Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund.

Alex has opened for comedians like Eddie Izzard, Ricky Gervais, Patton Oswalt, Gary Gulman and a handful of musicians like Ryan Adams, Beck and San Fermin. He tours both nationally and internationally and is one of the founders of Jerusalem's Off the Wall Comedy Club.

Alex also writes regularly for outlets like The Atlantic and The Believer, has written and produced documentaries for the U.S. State Department and ESPN's "30 for 30" series, and spent more than a decade working as a speechwriter for the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox.

Alex's debut comedy album Until Now was released in 2020 and featured in Vanyaland.

For additional information, visit www.thedentheatre.com.