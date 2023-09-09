The Conspirators Announce Their 2023 - 2024 Season

The Conspirators have announced their 2023-2024 season presenting three original works: Commedia Divinia: It's Worse Than That (November 9 - 19), Ayn Rand's "It's a Wonderful Life" as Performed by The Conspirators Under the Direction of Diane Feinstein (December 15 - 17) and Viva la Mort in the spring. More information on each production can be found below. Tickets to The Conspirators' 2023 productions go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at the link below. Follow www.conspirewithus.org for additional details about all productions including production schedule and location for Viva la Mort.

“This is our first foray into long-term planning! We've been fortunate to receive longer-term grants and gifts this year that enable us to announce a full season for the first time. But hey, NO PRESSURE OR ANYTHING. We're still a pretty small theater and performance collective, still trying to provoke your thoughts and actions. But it's a privilege to continue to produce this dynamic, immediate work and grow with this group of artists,” said Conspirators Artistic Director and Co-Founder Wm. Bullion.

The Conspirators' 2023-2024 Season includes:

Commedia Divina: It's Worse Than That

Written by Sid Feldman

Directed by Wm. Bullion

November 9 – 19, 2023

Location: Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St.

Previews: Thursday, Nov. 9 at 8 p.m.

Press Opening: Friday, No. 10 at 8 p.m.

Performance Schedule: Two Weeks Only—Thursdays through Sundays, Nov. 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $25 at the door and at the link below.

A high-energy political satire that's an expressionistic romp through Dante's nine circles. Audience will question if Malady Traitor Greene has learned the right lessons.

Ayn Rand's "It's a Wonderful Life" as Performed by The Conspirators Under the Direction of Diane Feinstein

Written by Sid Feldman & The Conspirators

Directed by Wm. Bullion

December 15-17, 2023

Location: Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St., Chicago

Press Opening: Friday, December 15 at 8 p.m.

Performance Schedule: One Weekend Only

Friday, Dec. 15, Saturday, Dec. 16 and Sunday, Dec. 17 at 8 p.m.

Tickets: $15 at the door and at the link below.

Diane Feinstein tries to keep her Holiday TV Special on the right track, despite the best efforts of the agents of Progressive chaos. The Conspirators perform Rand/Feinstein in their infamous neo-Commedia style called “The Style,” and share the stage with invited cabaret acts. Additional programming details will be available at a later date.

Viva la Mort

Written by Sid Feldman

Directed by Wm. Bullion

Spring 2024 (Dates TBA)

Location / TBA

Previews: TBA

Press Opening: TBA

Performance Schedule: May/June 2024, location and dates pending space availability.

Follow www.conspirewithus.org for updates.

Tickets: $25 at the door and online.

It's a Conspirators Musical! An aging, super-successful pop icon (Viva) from small-town Michigan returns first to lift up, then wreak havoc on her long-ago ex (Mort) and the townsfolk who scorned her in her misguided youth. Performed in The Conspirators' inimitable Style.

About The Conspirators

The Conspirators work exclusively in a style of neo-Commedia called “The Style”—a highly theatrical performance mode developed by movie stars Tim Robbins and John Cusack from the techniques of Ariane Mnouchkine, Commedia dell'Arte, Bugs Bunny cartoons and punk rock, as historically performed by Chicago's New Crime Prod. (R.I.P.) and L.A.'s Actors' Gang. The Conspirators also offer free Style workshops to interested performers of all calibers. Check out our production history here: www.conspirewithus.org