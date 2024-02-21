The Conspirators Announce The World Premiere Of VIVA LA MORT Beginning Performances This May

The Conspirators present the world premiere of Viva la Mort, written by Sid Feldman and directed by Wm. Bullion, at the Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St., May 16 - June 9. The production includes one preview performance on Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. with the opening Friday, May 17 at 7 p.m.

Viva, a superstar singer, Michigander and pop-icon (whose career spans four decades), returns to her hometown and to her just-as-aging ex, Mortenson Miller. Is the return out of generosity or revenge? Content Warning: songs, style, and possibly killer wolverines. Performed—with songs!—in The Conspirators' inimitable style.

“Viva la Mort is a bit of a departure for us,” said director Wm. Bullion. “I mean, you WILL laugh, but you may also cry or be terrified!” “While most of our recent work has been clearly political and satirical in nature,” added writer Sid Feldman, “this piece appears on the surface to be more of a traditional narrative. It does have political implications—but they are more disguised.”

The role of Viva will be performed by triple-threat and stalwart Conspirator Libby Conkle. The full cast of Viva la Mort will be announced soon.

The production crew includes: Wm. Bullion (director); Sid Feldman (playwright, producer and style coach); Amee Binder (choreographer); Mary Spencer (music director); Tommi Zender (arranger); Christine Watt (dramaturg); Eric Luchen (scenic designer); Jonathan Berg-Einhorn (assoc. scenic designer); Mike McShane (lighting designer); Elizabeth Monti (costume designer); Sebby Woldt (sound designer), Leo Bassow (props designer) and Matthew Bonaccorso (stage manager).

ABOUT WM. BULLION (Director, Artistic Director)

Wm. Bullion is a veteran tragicomedian, director and actor on the fringe of the Chicago theater fringe and beyond. Bullion is an emeritus member of The Factory Theater, for whom he directed Prophet$ and Born Ready. He started Sliced Bread Productions in 1988 and put up some solid work before it folded in 2008. He co-founded the Conspirators in 2016 and has proudly directed their oeuvre, including The Ineptidemic; Accidental Death of a Black Motorist; The Deckchairs, or Make the Titanic Great Again and The Resistible Rise of Herr Helmut Drumpf—but he was a fool to think starting another theater group in Chicago is a viable, sustainable idea. Yet, here we are, getting grants and making stuff for YOU.

ABOUT SID FELDMAN (Playwright/Style Coach, Producing Director)

Sid Feldman co-founded The Conspirators and has written plays, adaptations, screenplays, reviews and essays. He has produced plays, concerts and events for numerous organizations including New Crime and Sliced Bread Productions (also with Wm. Bullion).

The Conspirators present the world premiere of Viva la Mort, written by Sid Feldman and directed by Wm. Bullion, at the Otherworld Theatre, 3914 N. Clark St., May 16 - June 9. The production includes one preview performance on Thursday, May 16 at 7 p.m. with the press opening Friday, May 17 at 7 p.m. The regular performance schedule is Thursdays - Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online with student and senior discounts available. Information and tickets can also be found at www.otherworldtheatre.org.

About The Conspirators

The Conspirators are a (still relatively new) theater and performance collective in Chicago dedicated to provoking thought and action through dynamic, immediate theater art. The Conspirators work exclusively in a style of neo-Commedia called “The Style”—a highly theatrical performance mode developed by movie stars Tim Robbins and John Cusack from the techniques of Ariane Mnouchkine, Commedia dell'Arte, Bugs Bunny cartoons and punk rock, as historically performed by New Crime Prod. (R.I.P.) and The Actors' Gang. The company also offers Style workshops to interested performers of all calibers.