The Comrades Announce 2019-20 Season

The Comrades today announced its lineup of plays for the 2019-20 season - a trio of dark comedies by playwrights whose works have been well-received in Chicago and will explore various types of power in human relationships. The season will lead off with a one-weekend Midwest premiere of CONTRACTIONS, by Mike Bartlett, the British author of COCK and EARTHQUAKES IN LONDON. CONTRACTIONS is a surreal two-character play concerned with the balance of power in the employer-employee relationship. The four-performance run, directed by Adrienne Matzen, will be the Chicago premiere of this play that was first seen at London's Royal Court Theatre in 2008.



CONTRACTIONS will be followed in February by another Midwest premiere - THE LAYOVER by Leslye Headland, author of the play and film, BACHELORETTE. THE LAYOVER is a look at power in marriage and seduction that was first seen at New York's Second Stage Theater in 2016. It concerns a man and woman who meet as seatmates on a delayed flight from Chicago to New York and become more than that when forced to spend a hotel night in Chicago before their flight resumes. THE LAYOVER will open in February under the direction of Drew Shirley.



The season will close with Douglas Carter Beane's AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN, a comedy about the manipulative relationship between an actor and a woman who promises to help promote his career. Comrades Artistic Director Derek Bertelsen will direct this comedy by the author of THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED, THE NANCE, and the film TO Wong Foo: THANKS FOR EVERYTHING, Julie Newmar. AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN will open in July 2020.



Single tickets for each production will be available at later dates. Tickets available soon at : https://www.greenhousetheater.org/ or by phone at 773-404-7336.

Performances at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago

For more information, www.the-comrades.com/



Emma's been seeing her coworker Darren. She thinks she's in love. Her boss thinks she's in breach of contract. In a series of cordial but increasingly tense conversations, the two dissect the differences between "sexual" and "romantic," negotiate the length of Emma's interoffice relationship, and face the consequences of shrinking privacy and binding contracts.



Midwest premiere

THE LAYOVER

by Leslye Headland

Directed by Drew Shirley

February 20 - March 22, 2020

Featuring Comrades member Alison Plott

Ever wonder who that stranger is sitting next to you? What is their story? What are they hiding? Shellie and Dex dare to answer these questions after their flight is delayed on a snowy Thanksgiving night. What they discover about themselves, and each other, sends both of their lives into upheaval. Can you ever really get to know somebody when you're hiding so much yourself?



AS BEES IN HONEY DROWN

by Douglas Carter Beane

Directed by Derek Bertelsen

July 16 - August 16, 2020

Featuring Comrades members Taylor Wisham, Mike Newquist, and David Coupe

Evan Wyler, a young writer, is the latest "hot young thing" to hit New York City. He finds himself in the irresistible clutches of one Alexa Vere de Vere, who promises him fame and fortune - and takes him on a whirlwind of a ride. Ultimately realizing he's been had, Evan embarks on a quest to find out the truth about Alexa, seeking help from the many others whom Alexa has "discovered." Awards: Outer Critics Circle John Gassner Playwriting Award, Drama Desk Best Play Nomination.





