The Chicago Experience Announced At Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

The Chicago Experience: A Tribute to Rock with Horns performs the greatest hits of legendary band Chicago at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre April 17, 2020.

The Chicago Experience is just as it sounds - a group of musicians who call Chicago home, and who share a love for the music of one of the greatest rock n' roll bands of all time... Chicago. Together, the band recreates the sound and feel of Chicago's music, whose hit songs have touched generations of fans spanning several decades. The Chicago Experience invites you to relive memories of the music that captured everyone's hearts! From the early hits off Chicago Transit Authority's 1968 self-titled album, such as "Beginnings" and "Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?", through the 1980's, with Chicago's hits "Hard To Say I'm Sorry" and "You're The Inspiration", you will share in the joy these songs bring.

The Chicago Experience: A Tribute to Rock with Horns will be at Metropolis on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 7:30 P.M. Tickets are $35, Stage Tables are $40. All tickets can be purchased at MetropolisArts.com or by visiting or calling the Metropolis Box Office at 847.577.2121.

The Chicago Experience: A Tribute to Rock with Horns is part of the Live Music Series at Metropolis, which brings some of the highest level musical talent to the Chicagoland area. Other upcoming Live Music shows at Metropolis include An Evening with Ronnie Rice and Guest: It's Not a Concert, It's a Party! (April 3), The Petty Hearts - America's Definitive Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers (April 4), One Night in Memphis: the number one tribute to Presley, Perkins, Lewis and Cash (April 16), Southern Nights: Michael Ingersoll Sings Glen Campbell (April 24), and Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters, the Decade Tour (May 9).

Metropolis is located in the heart of Chicago's northwest suburbs in downtown Arlington Heights at the intersection of Campbell and Vail Avenue (111 West Campbell Street). Street parking is available. Free parking is available in the public garage behind the theatre. For more information about Metropolis and a list of upcoming events visit MetropolisArts.com or call the Box Office at 847.577.2121.





