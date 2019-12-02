The Best Cyber Monday Theater Ticket Deals in Chicago

Let's face it: You probably have enough stuff. While deals on vacuums and toothbrushes can feel satisfying in the moment, wouldn't you rather get tickets to an unforgettable theatrical experience? That's where we come in. This Cyber Monday (i.e. today!) deals on theater tix are so good they feel like a steal. Whether it's a show you've been planning to see forever, or a deal that's just too good to pass up, today's the day to buy those tickets.

Check out some of the highlights of our deals below, and see all of our Cyber Monday deals in Chicago here!

Are you ready to laugh? For two weeks straight? With hundreds of shows? You can get a festival past to Stage 773's Sketchfest 2020 for $137.50 (that's basically $1 a show), or a day pass for $12. Get ready for all the comedy.

There's one thing these comedy teams won't be battling over: $10 tickets. Snag this amazing price to see the iconic ComedySportz.

Considering going to the symphony? Now's your chance. We have deals on 13 upcoming shows at the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and you can get tickets from as low as $21.

See this world premiere at Chicago Opera Theater about a young woman who must decide between her education and fighting for justice. Get tickets for $20.

Clare Barron's coming-of-age tale Steppenwolf follows a dance class of pre-teens who plot to take over the world (figuratively) and discover who they are. Get tix to this Pulitzer Prize finalist for $25.

Comedy tonight! Or tomorrow night. Or whenever you want to snag tickets to 11 shows at iO, a comedy institution, with tix from $5.

See this classic play about a birthday party gone wrong, and you'll have a chance to get up close and personal with the characters at Windy City Playhouse with $25 tickets.

We love a pre- (or post-) show drink, but have you ever seen a performer get drunk onstage? Find out what happens when one actor drinks and attempts to perform one of the Bard's works, with tickets for $20.

Holiday shows at The Goodman Theatre

There are two holiday favorites playing at the Goodman right now: "A Christmas Carol" and "The Santaland Diaries." Get your tickets and bask in the holiday cheer with tix for $7.50 for "Santaland Diaries" and $22 for "Christmas Carol."





