The Beautiful City Project to Produce Shows For Cause Not Just Applause

Based in Chicago, Illinois and helmed by Co-Founders Jessica Needham (Executive Director) and David Fiorello (Artistic Director), The Beautiful City Project will produce monthly cabarets and musicals in concert to raise money every month for a different, local Chicago charitable organization.

The inaugural Cabaret will be held on January 6th at Davenport's Piano Bar and Cabaret (1383 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago, IL 60622) at 8 pm, and proceeds will benefit The Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago. Featuring some of Chicago's best talent, singing songs uniquely crafted to bring awareness to the ACS, The Beautiful City Project is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city.

Visit www.TheBeautifulCityProject.com for more information, to reserve tickets, and how to get involved in it's mission to perform for a cause, not just applause.





