The Beautiful City Project to Present BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY: A Musical in Concert

The Beautiful City Project has revealed the cast of its first musical in concert, BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY, with proceeds going to the Chicago non-profit Season of Concern.

To be held at the beautiful Den Theatre in Chicago, the cast features Luke Nowakowski (Paramount's The Sound of Music) as Jamie, Juwon Tyrel Perry (Court Theatre's The Gospel at Colonus) as Tad, Missy Wise Vanderzee (Boho's Bright Star) as Mother, David Moreland (Mercury's Rock of Ages) as Michael, Marta Bady (Paramount's Little Shop of Horrors) as Vicky, Emily Holland (Kokandy's American Psycho) as Amanda, Maddison Denault (Porchlight's The Apple Tree) as Clara, Clare Kennedy (Porchlight's Blues in the Night) as Coma Baby, Donnie Williams (Skylight's Gospel at Colonus) as Chuck Bean, Diana Alvarez (West End Theatre's Two Gentlemen of Verona) as Mary O'Brien McCann, Dustin Rothbart (Blank Theatre's Merrily We Roll Along) as Secretary, Tiyanna Gentry (Hope Repertory's Rock of Ages) as Elisa, Nathan Cooper (Paramount's Sweeney Todd) as Blues Singer, Hannah Efsits (Black Ensemble Theatre's Women of Soul) as Drug Girl, Justin Grey McPike (Kokandy's Cruel Intentions) as Theresa, and Nick Arceo (Theo Ubique's Assassins) as Paul.

Understudies are Katherine Abel (Red Barn's Boeing, Boeing), Kelcy Taylor (Kokandy's Cruel Intentions) and Danielle Spence (Metropolis' A Christmas Carol).

With a Book, Music and Lyrics by Paul Scott Goodman, and Inspired by Jay McInerney's groundbreaking 1984 novel, this contemporary rock musical chronicles the life of a yuppie New Yorker who seems to have it all: a successful model for a wife, a job at a prestigious magazine and plenty of wild friends. Then the lights of the city begin to dim as he struggles with the reality of divorce, his mother's death and a drug addiction. Ultimately, he escapes the downward spiral and learns valuable lessons about family, loss, love ... and hope.

BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CITY is Directed and Music Directed by Founder & Artistic Director David Fiorello (Jeff Award-winning Music Director for Blues in the Night starring Tony-nominee Felicia P. Fields, the John Doyle production of Sweeney Todd's National Tour, and Porchlight's Gypsy starring E. Faye Butler.).

Dylan Kerr (TBCP's Oscar Night, Disney Deep Dive) serves as Assistant Director and Choreographer.

Abbey Loria (TBCP's Ball Night, A Not-So-Silent Night) serves as Producer.

Founded in 1987, SEASON OF CONCERN CHICAGO is dedicated to providing financial assistance to Chicagoland theater practitioners, both Equity and Non-Equity, impacted by illness, injury or circumstance that prevents them from working. We provide short-term emergency financial assistance to theater practitioners through our own Biscotto-Miller Fund and Malcolm Ewen Emergency Fund.

Originally formed to assist those afflicted with AIDS-related illnesses, Season of Concern continues to support over 25 Chicago-based direct care HIV/AIDS organizations and has expanded its mission and support to meet the greater health needs of the Chicagoland theater community. Season of Concern relies on fundraising and donations to complete its mission. To date, we have distributed more than $3 million to those in need.

THE BEAUTIFUL CITY PROJECT

is committed to using musical theatre as a tool to give back to the Chicago community, intent on building a promising tomorrow for a beautiful city. Cabaret performances highlight a different organization every month, while the mainstage programming of musicals in concert take a community issue head-on, raising awareness and funds to be given directly to an organization in need, making an immediate impact. A city-wide campaign of beautification and positivity will be the hallmark of a project intent on taking real action in our beautiful city.

Previous productions include:

OSCAR NIGHT

90s SUMMER BLOCK PARTY

BUT IT'S A SCHOOL NIGHT (College Edition)

THE GOSPEL TRUTH (Black History Month Edition)

A NOT-SO-SILENT NIGHT (Holiday Party)

BALL NIGHT (featuring Cubs Anthem Singer John Vincent)

SUMMER ART PROJECT (hosted by Paul-Jordan Jansen)

DISNEY DEEP DIVE (College Edition)

BROADWAY BLUEGRASS

SONDHEIM LOVE-FEST

THE TOP 100 PROJECT

PROJECT MISTLETOE

BROADWAY DATE NIGHT

and the full-length feature film INTERSECT.

Tickets are on sale now, with $20 General Admission available on The Den Theatre's website at Click Here

$75 VIP tickets, which include premium crushed velvet seating at tables and goodies galore, can be found at www.thebeautifulcityproject.com/shows-and-tickets

Patrons are encouraged to wear their 1980's best!

The show begins at 7:30pm on Monday, October 30th at:

The Den Theatre

1331 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60622