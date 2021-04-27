The Auditorium Theatre Presents A Free Virtual Event - Cloud Gate Dance Theatre Of Taiwan

The Auditorium Theatre concludes its video series from Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan - "Behind-the-Scenes: Creation of 13 Tongues" - with the final three episodes premiering May 13 and running through May 23.

This will be a FREE streaming event available on the Auditorium Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels. Episode 1 aired in November of 2020, and is no longer available online - however, it is not required viewing to enjoy Episodes 2-4.

Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan was scheduled to open the Auditorium Theatre's 2020-21 International Dance Series last September. The company will now be performing 13 Tongues in the Auditorium's 2022-23 International Dance Series. Dates TBD.

"Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan is a company we are always honored to present on our historic stage and we are now thrilled to present them virtually," said Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan. "The conclusion of this behind-the-scenes series is a fantastic look at 13 Tongues, and we look forward to welcoming dance fans to the theatre to watch this beautiful piece in-person in 2022."

Created by Cloud Gate's Artistic Director CHENG Tsung-lung, 13 Tongues is based on his mother's stories about a street artist in the 1960s named Thirteen Tongues. This legendary story-teller was said to portray multiple roles of all walks of life in Bangka, the oldest district in Taipei City, rich with temples, religious rites, and festive parades. In this piece, CHENG transforms his childhood memory of the Taoist rites and bustling street life of Bangka into a fantasy world.

The final three episodes premiere as one feature on the Auditorium Theatre's Facebook and YouTube channels Thursday, May 13 @ 6PM CDT and runs though May 23.