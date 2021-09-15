The Auditorium Theatre Announces Virtual Architectural Series Starting Today!

The Auditorium Theatre announced their new four-episode virtual series today - Architecture @ the Auditorium - Exploring with the Experts. This free offering begins today featuring Light in Design with Chicago historian Tim Samuelson.

Executive produced by Auditorium Theatre CEO Rich Regan, and moderated by Chicago architect and Auditorium Theatre Board Member Matt McNicholas, each episode of this series explores a different element of the theatre's architecture.

Episodes premiere every Wednesday at NOON CDT for the next 3 weeks on the Auditorium Theatre's YouTube channel: Light in Design with Tim Samuelson (available now, click here), Iconic Arches with Anne Voshel (September 22), Stained Glass with Rolf Achilles (September 29), and Ornament with Matt McNicholas (October 6).

"I love this building, and we are honored to present this series for free online. We wanted to share with the world this stunning theatre we get to work in every day," said Regan. "It's not only one of the most beautiful buildings in the world, it is also one of the most expertly designed buildings that continues to stand the test of time."

The Auditorium Theatre is a National Historic Landmark known around the world for its perfect acoustics, pioneering architecture, and stunning design. In 1889, this Adler and Sullivan masterpiece opened to immense critical acclaim from all around the world. Today it continues as a living and breathing performing arts space that hosts dance, theatre, music, and speakers.

Architecture @ the Auditorium - Exploring with the Experts is a four-episode virtual series that may be viewed for FREE on the Auditorium Theatre's YouTube channel at youtube.com/user/auditoriumtheatre.