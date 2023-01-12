The Artistic Home Announces CUT TO THE CHASE One-Act Play Festival

The Artistic Home will present the 20th anniversary of its Cut To The Chase one-act play festival, featuring six handpicked 10-minute plays, showcasing Artistic Home Studio actors, playing five intimate performances January 26 - 29, 2022 at The Den Theatre (2A), 1331 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. Tickets ($20 general admission) are now on sale thedentheatre.com or by calling (773) 697-3830.

The Cut To The Chase 2023 line-up includes:

Intermission by Will Eno - Chicago Premiere!

Directed by Ted James

Featuring Mary Mikva, Randy Rozler, Hannah RenÃ© Strauss and Trell Winters

Taking place in the audience during the intermission of a fictional play, this brilliant work challenges us to pay attention to the intermissions in life. Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Eno infuses his hilarious style into touching moments where strangers contemplate aging and the importance of the moments between everything else.

Fifty Years by Marie Mayingi - World Premiere!

Directed by Rashaad Bond

Featuring Gabriela Medina, Janice Rumschlag and Toma Lynn Smith

Set fifty years in the future, abortion is illegal and a governor's daughter has an unwanted pregnancy. Emerging playwright Marie Mayingi has penned a wildly imaginative future world where underground connections help young women navigate through authoritarian times.

Hi by Will Dunne - World Premiere!

Directed by Patrick Thorntonâ€¡

Featuring Jon Yelton and Rebecca Zisook

When a stranger is accused of harassment, he accuses his accuser of discrimination. Chicago playwright and Cut To The Chase alum Will Dunne takes us through a very 2023 moment, with a resolution of connection that we can hope is a preview of a more compassionate future.

The Matter With Family by Amy Tofte - Chicago Premiere!

Directed by Jenna Steege Ramey

Featuring Lynne Baker, Angela DeMarco, Rossana Di Silvio and Diane Sintich

When your sister is having an affair with a married man, it's time to hire professionals. In this laugh-out-loud comedy by Amy Tofte, four women perform a relationship "extraction" and show the lengths we'll go to help those we love.

Unheard by Glenn Alterman - Chicago Premiere!

Directed by Dakota Pariset

Featuring Bill Chamberlain and David Stobbe

A dying father and his son have one last moment to connect and heal their troubled relationship. Playwright Glenn Alterman challenges us to consider the importance of saying those things we have trouble saying before we lose the chance to connect.

Tipping by Jillian Blevins - Chicago Premiere!

Directed by Lauren Valice+

Featuring Charlie Irving and Melissa Kuzma

A "badass" teaches a "sadsack" how to take control and stop getting pushed around. Set in a bar, playwright Jillian Blevins escalates this random encounter with such hilarious antics until these two form an unlikely connection and realize they each have something to learn from the other.

Performance Schedule:

Thursday, January 26 at 8 pm

Friday, January 27 at 8 pm

Saturday, January 28 at 4 pm & 9 pm

Sunday, January 29 at 3 pm

The production team includes Ted James (Producer), Kathy Scambiatterraâ€¡ (Artistic Director, Producer) and Rebecca Gilman (Stage Manager).

COVID safety: Effective November 21, 2022, The Den Theatre will no longer require patrons to offer proof of vaccination for COVID-19 to gain entry into the facility. For the most up-to-date information on our venue's COVID precautions, please visit thedentheatre.com/covid19-policy.

*Denotes The Artistic Home ensemble members +Denotes The Artistic Home artistic associates â€¡Denotes The Artistic Home Studio instructors