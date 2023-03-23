Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Art Institute Of Chicago Presents Gio Swaby: Fresh Up

The exhibit is on view from April 8 through July 3, 2023.

Mar. 23, 2023  
The Art Institute Of Chicago Presents Gio Swaby: Fresh Up

The Art Institute has announced Gio Swaby: Fresh Up, an exhibition that explores the intersections of Blackness and womanhood from the textile-based, multidisciplinary artist Gio Swaby. On view from April 8 through July 3, 2023 , this is Swaby's first solo museum show and brings together seven of her series from 2017 through 2021, along with approximately 15 new works.

Having grown up in the Bahamas surrounded by the materials her seamstress mother used, Swaby chose to work in textiles-a medium traditionally associated with domesticity and femininity-as a means to imbue her works with both familiarity and labor-intensive care. From there, she upends tradition. Her often life-size portraits give a sense of monumentality to the techniques of embroidery and piecing, and she also presents the reverse side of her intricately rendered canvases so that the stitching process of her freehand style-the normally hidden knots and loose threads-is visible. While there's a vulnerability to "showing the back," Swaby embraces and elevates these imperfections.

Her embroidered portraits are anchored in the connections she forges with her subjects: each portrait begins with a photo shoot in which her sitters are captured in a moment of self-awareness and empowerment. Simultaneously individualized and representative-the subjects are not identified by name, and while the choices of fashion and accessories are the deliberate outcome of the artist/sitter collaboration, they also allow the viewer to see a reflection of themselves in a hairdo, a pose, a pair of fashionable shoes

The title of the show, Fresh Up, developed with the artist, is a Bahamian phrase often used as a way to compliment someone's style or confident way of being. Swaby has remarked, "It holds a lot of positivity and joy. It also speaks to the tone of confidence and power that I want to create with these works. I love that it is a way to form connections through a simple phrase."

Melinda Watt, chair and Christa C. Mayer Thurman Curator of Textiles notes, "Swaby's work in textiles is firmly rooted in her own personal history and in a desire to make art that is approachable and accessible to a broad audience, but in particular to Black women and girls. She offers her viewers the possibility of seeing themselves reflected in her work, and of seeing themselves on art gallery and museum walls, where they are underrepresented. Swaby's intention of creating more nuanced images of Black sitters who are empowered to be themselves, beautiful but not idealized, is a message that I and my colleagues are honored to share with our visitors."

Gio Swaby: Fresh Up is organized by the Art Institute of Chicago and Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg.

The exhibition is curated by Melinda Watt, chair and Christa C. Mayer Thurman Curator of Textiles, Art Institute of Chicago, and Katherine Pill, curator of contemporary art, Museum of Fine Arts, St. Petersburg. A fully illustrated catalogue, published by Rizzoli, accompanies the exhibition and includes an interview between the artist and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Nikole Hannah-Jones, as well as essays by the curators and contributions from Swaby herself.



Otherworld Theatre To Perform STARSHIP EDSEL At C2E2 Comic Convention Photo
Otherworld Theatre To Perform STARSHIP EDSEL At C2E2 Comic Convention
Chicago-based Otherworld Theatre, North America's premier sci-fi and genre production company, will perform two shows as part of the official programming of this year's C2E2 comic convention, March 31 - April 2, 2023.
Chicago Opening Announced For The Smashed Comedy DRUNK DEBATES Photo
Chicago Opening Announced For The 'Smashed' Comedy DRUNK DEBATES
From the creators of the hit comedy Drunk Shakespeare now comes... Drunk Debates! Professional debaters take on the greatest topics of all time... with alcohol! The show is set to open on April 15th and run until May 28th at Chicago's The Lion Theatre at the heart of The Chicago Loop (182 Wabash Avenue).
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf
Check out rehearsal photos for Steppenwolf Theatre Company's Last Night and the Night Before.
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL & AMERICAN PSYCHO Set for Kokandy Productions 2023 Season Photo
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL & AMERICAN PSYCHO Set for Kokandy Productions 2023 Season
Kokandy Productions has announced its 2023 season, including two fully produced musicals, plus plans for the return of the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival. See how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You


Otherworld Theatre To Perform STARSHIP EDSEL At C2E2 Comic ConventionOtherworld Theatre To Perform STARSHIP EDSEL At C2E2 Comic Convention
March 22, 2023

Chicago-based Otherworld Theatre, North America's premier sci-fi and genre production company, will perform two shows as part of the official programming of this year's C2E2 comic convention, March 31 - April 2, 2023.
Chicago Opening Announced For The 'Smashed' Comedy DRUNK DEBATESChicago Opening Announced For The 'Smashed' Comedy DRUNK DEBATES
March 22, 2023

From the creators of the hit comedy Drunk Shakespeare now comes... Drunk Debates! Professional debaters take on the greatest topics of all time... with alcohol! The show is set to open on April 15th and run until May 28th at Chicago's The Lion Theatre at the heart of The Chicago Loop (182 Wabash Avenue).
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at SteppenwolfPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for LAST NIGHT AND THE NIGHT BEFORE at Steppenwolf
March 22, 2023

Check out rehearsal photos for Steppenwolf Theatre Company's Last Night and the Night Before.
THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL & AMERICAN PSYCHO Set for Kokandy Productions 2023 SeasonTHE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL & AMERICAN PSYCHO Set for Kokandy Productions 2023 Season
March 22, 2023

Kokandy Productions has announced its 2023 season, including two fully produced musicals, plus plans for the return of the Chicago Musical Theatre Festival. See how to purchase tickets!
Chicago Theatre Week 2023 Breaks All-Time Sales RecordsChicago Theatre Week 2023 Breaks All-Time Sales Records
March 22, 2023

Chicago Theatre Week, an annual celebration of Chicago’s theatre scene, was a resounding success with 20,650 tickets sold, surpassing the past all-time record of 13,400 tickets in 2020.
share