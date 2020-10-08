The Annoyance Theatre Presents the Return of SPLATTER THEATER

"Splatter Theater" will run online performances Saturday October 24th, Friday October 30th, and Saturday October 31st at 9pm.

The Annoyance Theatre will celebrate the ONLINE return of its flagship show; "Splatter Theater". Now in its 34th year, "Splatter Theater" is an annual slasher spoof, full of outrageous thrills and chills. This year the show is updated with a fresh take for 2020. "Splatter Theater" will be presented live from the casts homes and broadcast virtually for a truly modern twist on the classic genre.

A ONLINE ONLY parody of Friday the 13th type movies, the characters in "Splatter Theater" include such archetypes as the nun, the school jock, the virgin, the class dick, and of course the bumbling old man. Laugh and watch them all die in different, horrific ways: tongue pulled out, drill to the head, intestines being ripped out, slashed throat, and the list goes on. The audience will be horrified and delighted by the end, when the victims' screens are covered in blood and their floors in guts! The show, originally directed by Mick Napier, is directed this year by Joe McDaniel.

"Splatter Theater" will serve as a fundraiser for The Annoyance Theatre. The first two performances will run on a "pay what you can" model with a suggested donation. The Halloween performance will be a fixed price and offer an online costume party to follow the show *available to the first two hundred ticket purchases. The cast includes veteran comedians from around the country, viral video stars, and original cast member, Eric Waddell, from the first performance 34 years ago. The show will premiere a music video for the title sequence track, "Run Away" by Chicago's own Adam LeBlanc (16 Candles) and JC Brooks (JC Brooks Band), produced by Tom Troup.

"Splatter Theater" will run online performances Saturday October 24th, Friday October 30th, and Saturday October 31st at 9pm. The first two performances offer online tickets at a "pay what you can" price with a suggested donation of $20. The October 31st 9pm performance will be a $20 fixed price with a $10 add-on option option for a virtual costume after-party. (Available to the first 200 tickets purchased). ALL PERFORMANCES ARE ONLINE ONLY.

For more information, view the Annoyance website theannoyance.com

