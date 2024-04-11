Teatro ZinZanni Welcomes Series of New Cast Members to the Spiegeltent Stage for a Limited Installment During the Spring Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Behind the velvet curtain lies Teatro ZinZanni, tucked up high inside a marvelously mirrored Spiegeltent within the historic Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St. in Chicago’s Theater District. An astonishing spectacle for the senses, Teatro ZinZanni packs comedy, cabaret, and captivating performances into one world-class extravaganza that is complemented with a multicourse feast for the ultimate experience. Now in its current production of “Love, Chaos, & Dinner”, Teatro ZinZanni is thrilled to welcome new cast members to the Spiegeltent for a limited installment through this spring season. During this time, showgoers will welcome first-class acts including Chicago’s world-renowned singer LiV Warfield, spellbinding singer and aerialist Cunio, “America’s Got Talent” hula hoop artist Vita Radionova, and contortionist Urnaa Angarag of Cirque du Soleil.

“At Teatro ZinZanni, we aim to create a zany, sensational and generally unforgettable experience each and every time, both for first time patrons as well as returning guests,” said Teatro ZinZanni founder and Artistic Director Norm Langill. “We are consistently looking to keep things fresh and ever evolving in the Spiegeltent, and with these new cast members and warmer days ahead, we look forward to a continuously successful run of this production!”

These stellar new acts and performers will join members of the spectacular current cast, featuring fan favorites including Cassie Cutler of Duo 19, who will wow you with her new powerful aerial bungee act, stunning contortionist Ulzii Mergen, who has previously performed thousands of shows with Cirque du Soleil; spellbinding aerial hoop acrobat Lea Hinz; multi-talented comedian known for her unique and zany characters Christine Deaver; and award-winning comedian and magician Lucy Darling, Guinness World Record-holder for the longest time holding a lit torch in her mouth and considered one of magic’s most exciting rising stars.

As spring rolls into summer, Teatro ZinZanni will welcome even more veteran and new performers to the Spiegeltent, including whimsical comedian Kevin Kent and riveting contortionist Elayne Kramer.



Teatro ZinZanni’s live band is led by musical director Theodis Rodgers, Jr. (piano) and includes Jose Martinez (percussion, drums), Jon Negus (woodwinds, keyboards), Phil Seed (guitar), and Doug Bistrow (bass) to accompany the astounding and unparalleled entertainment experience as patrons of all ages enjoy a sumptuous multicourse feast, tantalizing every sense.

Teatro ZinZanni invites the curious and adventurous to experience Love, Chaos, and Dinner under the historic Belgian Spiegeltent on the 14th floor of the Cambria Hotel, 32 W. Randolph St., with dinner performances Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 6 p.m., with select brunch performances on Saturdays at 12 noon. Tickets (from $119) available for purchase online at www.ZinZanni.com/Chicago; group rates available for groups of 10 or more.