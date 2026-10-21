Tammy McCann Jazz Christmas to Open at Nichols Concert Hall

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

As its holiday celebration in the 2026–27 Nichols Concert Hall Presents season, the Music Institute of Chicago welcomes back Artist in Residence and acclaimed jazz vocalist Tammy McCann for “Tammy McCann Jazz Christmas.”

The concert takes place Saturday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston.

Named the Chicago Tribune's 2020 Person of the Year in Jazz, Tammy McCann has a powerful, sultry, and emotionally charged voice that paints pictures and tells stories by merging classical vocal technique and gospel aesthetic with jazz to create a sound that is completely her own. She has performed with such luminaries as Chicago's own Ramsey Lewis and NEA Jazz Master Von Freeman, John Clayton, Branford Marsalis, Joe Locke, Charles McPherson, Dee Dee Bridgewater, and Carmen Bradford, and she toured as a “Raelette” with the great Ray Charles. McCann has thrilled audiences in festivals and clubs worldwide, from Thailand to Greece, as well as the nation's premier concert and jazz venues, including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, The Blue Note, Dizzy's Club Coca Cola, and Chicago's Jazz Showcase.

This spirited performance welcomes the holiday season, as McCann assembles an all-star ensemble to combine jazz and rhythm and blues for holiday favorites plus a few surprises. Among musicians joining McCann is jazz trumpeter Derrick Gardner, director of Jazz Studies at Northwestern University's Bienen School of Music and son of famed jazz musician Burgess Gardner.

Derrick Gardner, courtesy of the artist. “Tammy McCann Jazz Christmas” takes place Saturday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave., Evanston.

Tickets are $50 for VIP seating, $35 general admission, available at musicinst.org/mccann-christmas26. All programming is subject to change.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 05 Hrs 14 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming