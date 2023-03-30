TRADE FEDERATION Exploring Globalization Through Star Wars, Opens April 28

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, today announced the staging of Andy Boyd's "THE TRADE FEDERATION, Or, Let's Explore Globalization Through the Star Wars Prequels," running April 28 - May 13, 2023 on the Ray Bradbury stage at 3914 N. Clark St.

A young experimental playwright named Andy Boyd pitches George Lucas his screenplay for a new Star Wars film. The concept: a prequel to the prequels that fleshes out the economic and social implications of the mysterious intergalactic organization known as The Trade Federation. Replacing the veiled references to colonialism in the original films, Andy's script is a full-on allegory where the Trade Federation is the International Monetary Fund, the Gungans are the Zapatistas, and the Jedi are an international community reluctant to push for any real structural change - the UN, basically. Lucas thinks the movie sounds really boring and unceremoniously kicks Andy out of his office. Then things get really weird.

The cast features Trey Plutnicki (Andy Boyd), Liam Ryan (George Lucas), Gabby Seed (Padme Amidala), Riley Toland (Nute Gunray), Hunter Johnson (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Calvin Chervinko (Qui-Gon Jinn), Christian Torres (Jar-Jar Binks), Jerome Jones (Boss Nass), Faye Davis (Beth Mackey), Jacque Bischoff (Sith), and Mason King (Ensemble).

The creative team includes Blake Hood (Director), Kyra Young (Stage Manager), Tiffany Keane Schaefer (Production Designer), and Andy Boyd (Playwright).

THE TRADE FEDERATION, or, Let's Explore Globalization Through the Star Wars Prequels runs April 28 - May 13, 2023, and is performed Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m, with a special Star Wars Day performance Thursday May 4 at 7 p.m. at Otherworld Theatre (3914 N. Clark St.). The show runs approximately 90 minutes with one intermission. Tickets are $20, with some Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance. Tickets are available online at www.otherworldtheatre.org.