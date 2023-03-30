Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TRADE FEDERATION Exploring Globalization Through Star Wars, Opens April 28

Running April 28 - May 13, 2023 on the Ray Bradbury stage.

Mar. 30, 2023  
TRADE FEDERATION Exploring Globalization Through Star Wars, Opens April 28

Otherworld Theatre Company, the premier science fiction and fantasy production company in North America, today announced the staging of Andy Boyd's "THE TRADE FEDERATION, Or, Let's Explore Globalization Through the Star Wars Prequels," running April 28 - May 13, 2023 on the Ray Bradbury stage at 3914 N. Clark St.

A young experimental playwright named Andy Boyd pitches George Lucas his screenplay for a new Star Wars film. The concept: a prequel to the prequels that fleshes out the economic and social implications of the mysterious intergalactic organization known as The Trade Federation. Replacing the veiled references to colonialism in the original films, Andy's script is a full-on allegory where the Trade Federation is the International Monetary Fund, the Gungans are the Zapatistas, and the Jedi are an international community reluctant to push for any real structural change - the UN, basically. Lucas thinks the movie sounds really boring and unceremoniously kicks Andy out of his office. Then things get really weird.

The cast features Trey Plutnicki (Andy Boyd), Liam Ryan (George Lucas), Gabby Seed (Padme Amidala), Riley Toland (Nute Gunray), Hunter Johnson (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Calvin Chervinko (Qui-Gon Jinn), Christian Torres (Jar-Jar Binks), Jerome Jones (Boss Nass), Faye Davis (Beth Mackey), Jacque Bischoff (Sith), and Mason King (Ensemble).

The creative team includes Blake Hood (Director), Kyra Young (Stage Manager), Tiffany Keane Schaefer (Production Designer), and Andy Boyd (Playwright).

THE TRADE FEDERATION, or, Let's Explore Globalization Through the Star Wars Prequels runs April 28 - May 13, 2023, and is performed Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m, with a special Star Wars Day performance Thursday May 4 at 7 p.m. at Otherworld Theatre (3914 N. Clark St.). The show runs approximately 90 minutes with one intermission. Tickets are $20, with some Pay-What-You-Can tickets available for each performance. Tickets are available online at www.otherworldtheatre.org.




Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, one of Chicago's premier professional dance companies for more than 25 years, hosts its Annual Dance Education Spring Showcase, this year honoring the legacy of Co-Founders Kevin Iega Jeff and Gary Abbott.
This summer, dive into Bikini Bottom as Kokandy Productions kicks off its 2023 season with Nickelodeon’s The Spongebob Musical, directed by JD Caudill.
Campsongs Productions announced the on-sale of world premiere musical HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE, celebrating Chicago’s famed house music scene at the legendary Warehouse club. 
I was curious about the changes to Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone’s THE BOOK OF MORMON, which underwent revisions before its post-pandemic return to Broadway in 2021. I imagined a substantial overhaul of the material, along with input from co-director/choreographer Casey Nicholaw (Parker also co-directed). After seeing the show, I can state the changes are minimal. All of the musical numbers are the same, and some of the dialogue may have been altered. But I don’t buy that the Ugandan characters have been given more agency or power.

This summer, dive into Bikini Bottom as Kokandy Productions kicks off its 2023 season with Nickelodeon’s The Spongebob Musical, directed by JD Caudill.
Campsongs Productions announced the on-sale of world premiere musical HOUSE MUSICAL: COMING OF AGE IN THE AGE OF HOUSE, celebrating Chicago’s famed house music scene at the legendary Warehouse club. 
Lakeside Pride, Chicago’s premiere music groups for the LGBTQ community members and allies is currently under the direction of its first BIPOC Board Chair, Jonathan Alvares. This is all a part of an initiative to create the most diverse and representative board in all of Chicago. 
APIDA Arts Festival, Celebrating the Creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian Americans in Chicago, in association with the City of Chicago’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, Goodman Theatre, Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago (MCA) and Lookingglass Theatre, announces registration for free tickets to the inaugural Festival, May 5 - 7, and paid tickets to the Sunday, May 7 After Party will be available Saturday, April 1 at 12 p.m. at APIDAArts.org. As some events are limited in size, registration is strongly encouraged for these free events. The mission of the APIDA Arts Festival is to amplify and unify Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian American artists in Chicago by showcasing their work at premier cultural institutions, providing greater representation, equity and opportunity. The APIDA Arts Festival will also be available via streaming on APIDA Arts YouTube channel.
Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak have announced that to end its 10 season BrightSide Theatre will present what is regarded to be the finest musical ever created…GYPSY!
