TOPDOG/UNDERDOG & More Lead Chicago's October 2026 Top Theatre Shows

NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for October 2026.

Topdog/Underdog

Steppenwolf's Downstairs Theater - Now through November 01, 2026

Sibling rivalry and a lifetime of resentment come to a head in this fast-paced and darkly comedic thrill ride from Suzan-Lori Parks. In Topdog/Underdog, Brothers Lincoln and Booth, named in jest, are two Black men living in America just trying to get by. Lincoln dresses like his namesake, reenacting his assassination for money and laughs. Booth stays stuck in their apartment, working tirelessly on his three-card hustle. Steppenwolf's production is stacked with Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon, a Pulitzer Prize-winning script and a ferocious showdown for ensemble members Glenn Davis (Purpose, Broadway) and Namir Smallwood (Bug, Broadway). Don't miss this limited engagement, now playing through November 1st.

For tickets: click here.

Come From Away

Marriott Theatre - Now through October 18, 2026

Marriott Theatre, Chicagoland’s longest-running musical theatre presents Come From Away, the internationally celebrated musical that was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, captured four Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, and five Outer Critic Circle Awards. Previews begin August 26, with a press opening on September 2, and running through October 18. Directed by Jeff Award winner Jessica Fisch (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Catch Me If You Can), choreographed by Katie Spelman (Broadway: The Notebook; Marriott Theatre: The Music Man), with music direction by Jeff Award winner Ryan T. Nelson. Come From Away tells the true story of the tiny town that took in 7,000 strangers, and the week that changed them all — a moving, funny, and deeply human reminder of how ordinary people can truly be extraordinary when they choose kindness in the face of crisis.

For tickets: click here.

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical

CIBC Theatre - Now through October 11, 2026

How did a dead body, a fake love letter, and — of all people — Ian Fleming turn the tide of World War II? Olivier Award winner for Best New Musical and a 2025 Tony ® winner, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is the best-reviewed show in West End history with 88 five-star reviews and the #1 Broadway Show of 2025 (Entertainment Weekly).

It’s 1943 and the Allies are on the ropes. Luckily, they’re about to gamble our futures on a stolen corpse. Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, it’s the fast-paced, hilarious true story of the secret mission that won WWII.

For tickets: click here.

Married Without Children

The Second City - October 13, 2026 through October 13, 2026

Erin Island and Andrew McCammon (Norwegian Cruise Line’s The Price is Right LIVE and Press Your Luck LIVE, Second City, and Boom Chicago) are a real-life comedy couple who get raunchy, rowdy, and ridiculous in Married Without Children - part sketch comedy, part improv, and even part naughty game show where audience members can compete to win a titillating title!

Married Without Children is for couples, singles, and everyone in-between-gles! Just leave the kids at home.

This Live at Second City production of Married Without Children marks its North American premiere after a five-star run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and a sold-out world debut at Boom Chicago in Amsterdam. Married Without Children runs for one night only on Tuesday, October 13th at 7:30pm in The Second City’s e.t.c. Theater at 1616 N Wells. The run time is 60 minutes. Tickets are $25.

For tickets: click here.

Vladimir

Theater Wit - October 2, 2026 through November 14, 2026

About this show

In a world where facts are manipulated and fear is currency, the truth becomes dangerous.

As a new authoritarian government tightens its grip on Russia, Erika Sheffer's Vladimir follows an independent journalist who uncovers a story that could expose the truth behind a nation in transition. But when every headline comes with consequences and every source becomes a target, she must decide how much she's willing to sacrifice for the story.

Vladimir is a gripping political thriller about what happens when silence becomes complicity.

For tickets: click here.

Adolescent Salvation

Theater Wit - Now through October 4, 2026

Adolescent Salvation, written by Tim Venable and directed by Guillermo Cienfuegos, receives its Chicago premiere at Theater Wit following its critically acclaimed world premiere at Rogue Machine in Los Angeles. Over the course of one night, through a haze of tequila, texting, and Taylor Swift, three teenagers banter, bicker, and push each other to the edge of danger — with consequences that could prove lethal. The play begins light and funny before shifting into something far darker, its tonal shifts as natural as the mood swings of youth, portraying adolescence in all its contradictions: sloppy, raw, and deeply human.

For tickets: click here.

Mean Girls

Paramount Theatre - Now through October 11, 2026

Paramount Theatre presents the Chicago premiere of Mean Girls, running August 26 through October 11, 2026, directed by Devon Hayakawa in their Paramount solo directorial debut. Based on the 2004 film and featuring a book by Tina Fey with music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, the musical follows Cady Heron as she navigates the social hierarchy of a new high school ruled by the Plastics. The production is part of Paramount's 15th Broadway Series at the historic downtown Aurora theater.

For tickets: click here.

Eureka Day

Citadel Theatre - Now through October 11, 2026

Written by Jonathan Spector and directed by Scott Westerman, this satirical comedy follows an elite private school thrown into crisis when a mumps outbreak divides parents and board members over vaccines. As debates intensify and facts grow slippery, every proposed solution only deepens the conflict. The play premiered in Berkeley in 2018, was produced on Broadway in the 2024-25 season, and won the 2025 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

For tickets: click here.

The Birth of the Pill

TimeLine Theatre - Now through October 11, 2026

A world premiere play about science, power, and the women who paid the price for progress, based on the book by Jonathan Eig and written by Jessica Huang. Set in the mid-20th century, it follows feminist activist Margaret Sanger, scientist Gregory Pincus, gynecologist John Rock, and philanthropist Katharine McCormick as they work in secrecy to develop the birth control pill amid legal, scientific, and religious roadblocks. In Puerto Rico, clinical trials raise ethical questions as women like Ramona Delgado are exploited in the pursuit of scientific advancement. The cast includes Janet Ulrich Brooks, Rammel Chan, Mitchell J. Fain, Mary Beth Fisher, María Victoria Martínez, and David Parkes.

For tickets: click here.

Don Giovanni

Lyric Opera of Chicago - October 10, 2026 through November 1, 2026

Mozart's tale of the infamous seducer Don Giovanni, who descends into excess and immorality before facing a fatal reckoning with the dead. Bass-baritone Christian Van Horn stars in the title role, with Kyle Ketelsen assuming the role for the final two performances. The production is directed by Robert Falls and conducted by Lyric Music Director Enrique Mazzola, with a cast including Mané Galoyan, Nina Solodovnikova, Lawrence Brownlee, Tommaso Barea, Anna El-Khashem, Christopher Humbert Jr., and David Leigh. The October 18 matinee will feature live American Sign Language interpretation, a first for a major American Opera Company presenting a foreign-language opera.

For tickets: click here.

Looking to include your shows? Submit them to our listings here.