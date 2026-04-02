THE GREAT GATSBY & More Lead Chicago's Spring 2026 Top Theatre Shows

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Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Chicago for Spring 2026.

The Great Gatsby

Cadillac Palace Theatre - April 21, 2026 through May 01, 2026

THE PARTY’S ROARING IN CHICAGO! THE GREAT GATSBY is a “Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.

Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).

For tickets: click here.

Changing Channels

City Lit Theater - Now through April 12, 2026

Based on actual events, CHANGING CHANNELS is set backstage at the DuMont Television Network in New York City in 1952. It is the peak of the “Red Scare,” and 151 actors, authors, and journalists are put on the Red Channels list, with alleged ties to communism. As Cold War hysteria sweeps the nation, actress Maggie Carlin finds herself accused just as her hit comedy show is taking off.

For tickets: click here.

Hamilton

CIBC Theatre - Now through April 26, 2026

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. HAMILTON features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy®, Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

For tickets: click here.

White Rooster

Lookingglass Theatre Company - Now through April 12, 2026

Lookingglass Theatre Company, in keeping with its celebrated tradition of bringing to life Ensemble-created new work, presents the world premiere of White Rooster, written and directed by Ensemble Member Matthew C. Yee (Lucy & Charlie’s Honeymoon). Drawing from a personal family story rooted in early 1900s China, Yee’s inventive and haunting play with music reimagines an American ghost town in a way only Lookingglass can, weaving together puppetry, movement, song, and folklore. Single tickets to the production, which runs March 5 – April 12, 2026, start at $33.

For tickets: click here.

The Wiz

James M. Nederlander Theatre - Now through April 05, 2026

This groundbreaking twist on The Wizard of Oz changed the face of Broadway—from its iconic score packed with soul, gospel, rock, and 70s funk to its stirring tale of Dorothy’s journey to find her place in a contemporary world. With direction by Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida), choreography by JaQuel Knight (Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies,” Black Is King) and additional material by Tony-nominated and Emmy-nominated writer and TV host Amber Ruffin (The Amber Ruffin Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers), this dynamite infusion of ballet, jazz, and modern pop brings a whole new groove to easing on down the road. Everybody rejoice!

For tickets: click here.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Goodman Theatre - Now through April 26, 2026

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom takes place in 1926 Chicago, focusing on the legendary "Mother of the Blues," Ma Rainey, and her band as they prepare for a recording session. Directed by Chuck Smith with Harry J. Lennix as associate director and music director, the play delves into the tensions and stories of the musicians, revealing themes of race, identity, and artistic integrity. This major revival of August Wilson's acclaimed work promises a powerful exploration of the complexities of the African American experience in the music industry.

For tickets: click here.

The Magic Parlour

Goodman Theatre - Now through August 31, 2026

Dennis Watkins stars in The Magic Parlour, a mesmerizing experience that blends classic magic and mind-reading. Set in an intimate space, this performance invites the audience into a world where their thoughts and choices influence the magic unfolding before them. With only 64 seats available, each guest will enjoy a unique and engaging journey filled with impossible illusions. The show is part of The Goodman Theatre's Centennial Season, running through August 2026.

For tickets: click here.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

Chicago Shakespeare Theater - Now through May 03, 2026

The Merry Wives of Windsor is a comedic play by William Shakespeare, directed by Phillip Breen. Set to run at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater from April 2 to May 3, 2026, the production will showcase the wit and charm of Shakespeare's exploration of courtship and rivalry in a vibrant community. The story revolves around the clever and resourceful wives who turn the tables on the bumbling knight, Sir John Falstaff, and navigate the complexities of love and marriage.

For tickets: click here.

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