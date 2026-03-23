THEATER OF THE MIND Extends Run Through July Due to High Demand

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Goodman Theatre has announced the extension of THEATER OF THE MIND, the immersive experience co-created by David Byrne and Mala Gaonkar, following a preview period that included nearly 250 sold-out performance time slots. The Chicago production will now run through July 12, 2026 at the Reid Murdoch Building.

Directed by Andrew Scoville with Technology Direction by Heidi Boisvert, the 75-minute experience is designed for groups of 16 audience members at a time. Guided through a series of sensory-based environments, participants engage with experiments inspired by neuroscience research, exploring perception and the workings of the brain.

The production features a rotating company of Guides, including James Earl Jones II, Elizabeth Laidlaw, Helen Joo Lee, Em Modaff, Victor Musoni, AJ Paramo, Shariba Rivers, Kelli Simpkins, and Lucky Stiff, with Emily Zhang as understudy.

The creative team includes scenic designer Neil Patel, Costume Designer Sarita Fellows, lighting designer Jeannette Oi-Suk Yew, and sound designer Cody Spencer, along with a broader team supporting technology, design, and production. Casting is by Lauren Port.

Ticket Information

Performances take place at the Reid Murdoch Building, 333 N. LaSalle in Chicago. Tickets range from $69 to $99. Performances are scheduled Tuesday through Sunday, with start times varying by day and entry times every 15 minutes. Tickets are available through The Goodman Theatre Box Office, by phone at 312-443-3800, or online at TheaterOfTheMindChicago.com.