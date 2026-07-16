THE YEARLINGS World Premiere and More Set for Lookingglass Theatre Company 2026-27 Season

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Lookingglass Theatre Company has unveiled its 2026/2027 season. The upcoming lineup features two signature Lookingglass world premieres—a captivating new adaptation of Marjorie Kinnan Rawlings' The Yearling by Ensemble Member and Tony Award-winner Mary Zimmerman and Prince Hal, an arresting new play by Ensemble Member J. Nicole Brooks about Mayor Harold Washington, alongside Lookingglass's special presentation of the high-profile production of Kowalski, with its sights firmly set on Broadway.

The season kicks off this fall with the production of Gregg Ostrin's Kowalski, September 15 – October 25, 2026, directed by Colin Hanlon. The gripping play uncovers the true story of the night Marlon Brando hitchhiked to Tennessee Williams' Cape Cod home to audition for A Streetcar Named Desire, blurring the lines between art and reality as the evening unfolds. The production stars the Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, Chicago native Johnny Galecki. The full cast will be announced soon.

The momentum continues with a stunning new adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize winning classic novel The Yearling, May 27 – July 11, 2027, adapted and directed by Ensemble Member and Tony Award-winner Mary Zimmerman. The Yearling is an unflinching and heartbreaking story about a rural boy, his family, and a fawn the boy befriends. A family-friendly show, this moving journey about hunger, hardship, and love will use the beauty and danger of the natural world to carve its path to audiences' hearts.

Closing out the mainstage lineup is the World Premiere of Prince Hal, written and directed by Ensemble Member J. Nicole Brooks. This powerful production traces the journey of Harold Washington, a pioneering politician, and lawyer who finds himself a reluctant candidate answering the call to become Chicago's first Black mayor. Once the nomination is accepted, the storied politician doesn't rely on the usual political stomping grounds for votes. Instead, he makes deep connections with everyday Chicagoans including an unlikely group of regulars at a local West Side tavern.

From the writer/director of Lookingglass' hit production of Her Honor, Jane Byrne, Prince Hal is the second in a planned trilogy about Chicago mayors and will premiere in late summer 2027.

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