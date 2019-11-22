THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY Extends Through December 22 at Northlight Theatre

Northlight Theatre, under the direction of Artistic Director BJ Jones and Executive Director Timothy J. Evans, presents the World Premiere of The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley, written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon and directed by Jessica Thebus. The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley has been extended for an additional five performances and will now run through December 22, 2019 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd in Skokie.

Additional performances are as follows: Thursday, December 19 at 7:30pm; Friday, December 20 at 8pm; Saturday, December 21 at 2:30pm and 8pm; and Sunday, December 22 at 2:30pm.

From the authors of Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley comes a charming new companion piece!

While the Bennets and Darcys are celebrating upstairs, the servants below stairs find themselves in the midst of a holiday scandal. Lydia's ne'er-do-well husband Mr. Wickham has arrived, and it's up to the loyal housekeeper, footman, and new maid to keep the festivities running smoothly without revealing the unwelcome guest. As old misunderstandings and new secrets start to spiral out of control, the residents of Pemberley prove that family, forgiveness, and the true spirit of giving always win the day.

BJ Jones comments, "Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon have done it again, reimagining the Bennet sisters and their lives during Christmas at Pemberley. What a delightful and imaginative confection by these two smart and savvy creators, continuing Northlight's rich relationship with them."

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley is a rolling world premiere commissioned and originally produced by Northlight Theatre with The Jungle Theater, Minneapolis, MN; and Marin Theatre Company, Mill Valley, CA.

The cast includes Jennifer Latimore (Lydia Wickham), Jayson Lee (Brian), Will Mobley (George Wickham), Aurora Real De Asua (Cassie), Penny Slusher (Mrs. Reynolds), Luigi Sottile (Fitzwilliam Darcy) and Netta Walker (Elizabeth Darcy).

The creative team includes William Boles (scenic design), Izumi Inaba (costume design), Christine A. Binder (lighting design), and Kevin O'Donnell (sound design). The production stage manager is Katie Klemme and the assistant stage manager is Abigail Medrano.

The 2019-20 Season is supported by BMO Harris and ComEd, An Exelon Company.

For more information visit: northlight.or g





