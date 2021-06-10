THE ULTIMATE ELVIS CHRISTMAS SHOW Will Be Performed at Rosemont Theatre in December

The Ultimate Elvis Christmas Show will be performed at the Rosemont Theatre on December 17, Daily Herald reports.

Dean Z will perform his homage to Elvis Presley for the first time outside of Branson, Missouri.

The performance will include a live band and and be accompanied by video Dean Z will chronicle Presley's career from his 1950s debut to his 1970s engagements in Las Vegas.

The show will benefit Salute, Inc. an organization that assists the families of injured servicemen and women. Tickets go on sale June 18 and start at $32.50 with VIP packages available for $150. They will be available at rosemonttheatre.com, ticketmaster.com or at the box office at 5400 N. River Road, Rosemont.

