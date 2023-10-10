THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST'S WIFE Comes to the Skokie Theatre This Month

Performances run Oct 27 – Nov 19, 2023

By: Oct. 10, 2023

MadKap Productions will present THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST’S WIFE for 13 live performances at the Skokie Theatre, 7924 Lincoln Ave in Downtown Skokie.  Performances run Oct 27 – Nov 19, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, and Sundays at 2:00 pm, with one Wed. matinee on Nov 15 at 1:30 pm.  Tickets are $38 general admission, $34 for seniors and students and can be purchased online at SkokieTheatre.org or by calling 847-677-7761.

THE TALE OF THE ALLERGIST’S WIFE was written as both an homage and a satire of the works of Wendy Wasserstein, and won Charles Busch an Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Playwriting, as well as a nomination for the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding New Play.  It was a vehicle on Broadway for Linda Lavin and Michelle Lee.

It tells the story of Marjorie Taub, who lives comfortably with her doctor husband Ira in an expensively furnished condo near Zabar's and spends her days and evenings pursuing culture at various museums and the theatre. Her ongoing effort to improve her mind and soul has brought Marjorie to the conclusion she never will be more than mediocre, a feeling enhanced by her elderly mother's constant complaints about her shortcomings and her husband's altruistic dedication to serving the needs of the homeless.

Following an emotional outburst in a Disney Store resulting in considerable breakage, Marjorie retires to the safety of her home to wallow in a mid-life crisis. Unexpectedly invading her depression is flamboyant childhood friend, Lee, who becomes entrenched in the Taub household as a seemingly permanent guest, not only drawing Marjorie out of her dark mood, but affecting her marriage as well.

The production stars Julie Stevens as Marjorie and Aimee Kleiman as Lee, and features Ravi Kalani, Peter Leondedis, and Amy Ticho.

The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife is directed by Steve Scott, the Producer for over 30 years at Goodman Theatre, where he oversaw more than 200 productions and is now a member of Goodman’s Artistic Collective.  Set Design is by Wayne Mell, Lighting Design is by Pat Henderson, and Costume Design is by Wendy Kaplan, who also produces the show for MadKap Productions

The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife is the third production in MadKap’s 2023-24 season, which began with productions of Hair and A Chorus Line.  On Golden Pond, and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time conclude the season in 2024. A subscription packages including the three remaining shows is available for $89.

For reservations or additional information, visit SkokieTheatre.org, or call the box office at 847-677-7761




