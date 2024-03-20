THE SUPERTRAMP TRIBUTE Comes to the Raue Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Supertramp Tribute, a passionate ensemble of multi-instrumentalists, will be paying homage to one of the most endearing Progressive Rock bands the world has ever known at Raue Center For The Arts in Crystal Lake, IL on Friday, May 17 at 8 pm.

With an impressive arsenal that includes three keyboard players, a stable of reeds, and a rhythmic backbone, this tribute band delivers a sonic experience that transports you through time. Their performances are more than just a collection of cover songs; they are a musical odyssey that invites you to take the long way home, immersing yourself in the iconic sounds and intricate melodies that made Supertramp a household name.

The Supertramp Tribute is presented by Soundtracks of a Generation, a company dedicated to bringing the best tribute bands to audiences around the country. Whether you're a die-hard Supertramp fan or just looking for a night of great music, this is a show you won't want to miss.

Tickets start at $30 ($21 for RaueNOW Members) and may be purchased online at rauecenter.org or via the Box Office at 815.356.9212 or 26 N. Williams Street in downtown Crystal Lake. Become a RaueNOW Member and get 30% Off Tickets and early access to upcoming shows.