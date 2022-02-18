THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL to Open in March at Metropolitan Performing Arts

The stakes are higher than ever in this dynamic stage musical, as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises and takes center stage. The power of optimism really can save the world! The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and features a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt. The musical production was conceived by Tina Landau.

The production features MPA students ages 12-22 years old who are part of the musical theater program. The show is directed by MPA's Artistic Director, Kristin Heller with music direction by Emily Skeen and choreography by Kemba Shannon and Shannon Jung. "This show will be the biggest production we have produced since prior to Covid. These kids are working so hard, and it has been wonderful watching them push themselves to new heights." "My hope is that what this cast, crew, and creative team have brought to the audience, will inspire the idea that kindness and understanding make a change. Those differences that can divide us should lead us to growth. On the outside, this show is funny, crazy, and a bit electric, but under the surface of bright colors it is sending a message." - Kristin Heller

Performances are two weekends only, with limited seating inside the black box theater at Metropolitan Performing Arts. All patrons over the age of 12 must show proof of vaccination or negative covid test within 48 hours of the event. Masks are always required when inside the theater.

Tickets for The SpongeBob Musical are $14 (Students/Seniors/Military), $18 (General Admission), and $5 (Arts for All/SNAP). All tickets are $12 on March 27th for the matinee Family Day performance. Pride Night is April 2nd where a portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Queer Youth Resource Center. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 6:30 pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2:00 pm, March 25th-April 3rd. Tickets are available online at www.MetropolitanPerformingArts.org. The SpongeBob Musical is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com.