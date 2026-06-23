THE SOCCER SHOW to Make World Premiere at The Annoyance Theatre in Chicago

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Despite boasting one of the nation's most passionate sports markets and a deeply rooted global fan base, Chicago will not host a single match during this summer's international soccer tournament. Rather than sit out the cultural moment, local comedians and soccer enthusiasts Max Kantor and Ian Mullen are turning that absence into a live comedy event with the premiere of "The Soccer Show."

The six-week comedy variety production runs on select Saturdays through July 18, 2026, at the historic Annoyance Theatre, located at 851 W. Belmont Ave. in the heart of Chicago's theater district.

"The Soccer Show" blends scripted sketch comedy, high-energy improvisation, and sharp commentary on global soccer culture. To capture the unpredictable spirit of the game, each performance features rotating, unannounced guest appearances from prominent figures within Chicago's soccer and comedy communities. From eccentric fan traditions and kit culture to the complex landscape of international federation politics, the production targets the inherent, often-unintentional comedy of the global game.

"Since international soccer authorities denied our city a match, we felt a civic duty to develop a show that brings that stadium party energy into the theater district instead," says director and co-creator Ian Mullen. "This performance is built for anyone who realizes sports culture is inherently hilarious."

Featured performer and co-creator Max Kantor echoes the sentiment, promising an chaotic, fast-paced atmosphere. "We are packing every single Saturday with top-tier sketch, heavy improvisation, and enough soccer chaos to make the Belmont CTA platform at 2 a.m. look organized. If you cannot buy a ticket to a real match in Illinois, spending $14 to laugh at the global soccer elites is the next best option."

The ensemble features a stellar lineup of Chicago comedic talent, including Kantor, Annie Scott, Mitch Winkler, Mitch Apse, and Holly Barras. The production is directed by Mullen with stage management by Tess Abedon.

Performance & Ticket Information

"The Soccer Show" runs on select Saturdays at 10:30 p.m. CDT (with a special 8:00 p.m. performance on June 27).

Venue: The Annoyance Theatre, 851 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago, IL 60657 (Located steps from the Belmont CTA Red/Brown/Purple Line station)

Upcoming Performance Dates

Saturday, June 27, 2026 - 8:00 p.m. CDT

Saturday, July 11, 2026 - 10:30 p.m. CDT

Saturday, July 18, 2026 - 10:30 p.m. CDT

Tickets: General admission tickets are $14.

Tickets, safety policies, and additional casting information are available online through The Annoyance Theatre Box Office.

About the Creative Team

Ian Mullen (Co-Creator / Director) is a Chicago-based director and independent filmmaker originally from intentional comedy roots in Dayton, Ohio. He has worked extensively as a video producer and director for Fortune 500 companies and "StarTalk Radio with Neil deGrasse Tyson." His theatrical credits include directing multiple stage productions across The Second City, iO Theatre, and The Annoyance Theatre. He is currently in development on his debut feature film, Corner Store (www.cornerstoremovie.com).

Max Kantor (Co-Creator / Performer) is an actor, writer, and comedian originally from Atlanta, Georgia. Now based in Chicago, Kantor's Annoyance Theatre credits include Signature Productions such as "Splatter Theatre" and "It's Christmas, Goddamnit." He can also be seen weekly in "12 Angry Improvisers" and the "Holy F*ck Comedy Hour." Beyond the Annoyance, Kantor is an ensemble member of The Second City's National Touring Company (RedCo!) and is represented by Grossman & Jack Talent.

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