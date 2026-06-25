Review: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Tour at Broadway In Chicago

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Water for Elephants transports audiences to the circus — and has some dazzling aerial tricks up its sleeve. Based on the popular 2006 novel by Sara Gruen, Rick Elice’s book and PigPen Theatre Co.’s score comprise a memory musical: The elderly Mr. Jankowski (Robert Tully) looks back on his days as a member of a traveling circus back in 1931. Young Jacob (Chicago native Zachary Keller), who almost graduated veterinary school, stumbles onto a train...and finds himself among the “kinkers” of the Benzini Brothers’ one-ring circus. The narration switches between the two Jacobs, as he recalls his role of animal caretaker and how he falls for Marlena (Helen Krushinski), the circus’s star act and wife of the cruel and abusive ringmaster August (Connor Sullivan).

Originally directed by Jessica Stone (with touring direction from Ryan Emmons), choreography by Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb, and circus design by Robb, the Water for Elephants tour has a visual sense of whimsy. Scenic designer Takeshi Kata’s set suggests a circus instead of always resorting to a visual representation. In particular, Kata’s depiction of the train by which the gang travels feels charming and rustic; it’s not literal, but you understand exactly what you’re seeing. Likewise, Camille Labarre’s puppet designs are among the show’s greatest visual marvels, particularly the puppet for Rosie the elephant, which requires multiple actors to operate it.

Carroll’s aerial design elements are the most magical of all. Water for Elephants is most dazzling when it borrows most literally from the circus. Aerialist Yves Artiéres embodies Marlena’s beloved horse with a stunning and athletic silks act. The show also includes other incredible feats of athleticism, including a human pyramid of sorts that seems to defy possibility.

While I was engaged in the circus elements and thought the story was affable enough, PigPen’s score is mostly generic. I think PigPen could have infused yet more folk elements into the songs. And sometimes, they do. The circus performers’ rallying cry that “The Road Don’t Make You Young” feels rooted in the show’s setting, but many of the other songs lean generic pop Broadway. While Jacob’s character-forming number “I Choose the Ride” is enjoyable, I thought his second act love duet “Wild” with Marlena was way too on the nose. In a show with a literal elephant and circus animals, it’s too cliché for Jacob and Marlena to declare they feel wild about one another. Likewise, Marlena’s solo “What Do You Do?” seems devoid of detail.



That’s no knock on the performers. Keller is easy-going and likable as Jacob. He’s charming and has a lovely, clear singing voice. Krushinski also embodies Marlena’s gentleness and appeal well. She also does some awesome aerial work. They’re both strong singers. Sullivan plays slimy ringmaster August well; it’s not a likeable role, but he finds that balance between slick exterior and cruel, ghastly interior.

Overall, it’s the circus acts — rather than the music — that makes Water for Elephants unique. That said, the songs carry the story along well enough and provide nice vehicles for the performers, even if they’re not especially memorable. Water for Elephants definitely delivers on circus charm and has a likewise winsome leading man in Keller.

The Broadway In Chicago engagement of Water for Elephants runs through July 5, 2026 at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 West Randolph. Tickets are $39.00 to $130.00 with a select number of premium, lottery, and rush tickets available.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

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