THE SHOW WILL GO ON A Youth Benefit Concert Will Support Chicago Theatres

The event will featuring more than 60 of Chicagoland's best young professional actors.

The Show Will Go On! promises to be an evening of joy featuring more than 60 of Chicagoland's best young professional actors covering their favorite musical theatre songs. Chicago-area theatres have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic with many shows not set to open until 2021.

The following young actors who have appeared on Chicago-area stages are sharing their talents as a way to give back to the theatre community and inspire hope for the future: Isabel Ackerman, Sophie Ackerman, William Anderson, Logan Baffico, Lila Bahng, Grier Burke, Cooper Carlisle, Saige Chaseley, Emiko Chichester, Luke Chichester, Andrea Crisp, Sara Deodhar, Hunter DiMailig, Halle Drennan, Kai Edgar, Kalea Edgar, Audrey Edwards, Jack Edwards, Jeffrey Edwards, Ellie Evens, Juliana Filapek, Anna Fox, Lilly Fujioka, Natalie Galla, Jocelyn Goldman, Cameron Goode, Mariah Sydnei Gordon, Allison Gregorio, Evelyn Halbach, Elyssa Hall, Anya Haverfield, Hannah Clare Horner, Stella Hoyt, Olivia James, Samantha Rae Jenkins, Hannah Jones, Harmony Jones, Rodney Jones, Isabel Kaegi, Sophie Kaegi, Cole Keriazakos, Kayden Koshelev, Milla Liss, Nolan Maddox, Estella McCarthy Schultz, Patrick Scott McDermott, Sammy Menapace, Sebastian Merlo, Ben Miller, Courtney Miller, Aaliyah Montana, Elowen Murphy, Everleigh Murphy, Rika Nishikawa, Kayla Norris, Liliana Renteria, Amaris Sanchez, Nicole Scimeca, Sophia Jordan Smith, Aaron Stone, Kylie

Sullivan, Nola Tellone, Trey Thompson, Ava Tommasone, Tori Whaples, Emily Zimmerman, Joshua Zingerman. This is an evening you will not want to miss!

All donations will be distributed to Chicago-area theatres in support of their efforts during the pandemic.

Facebook Event Invitation:

https://www.facebook.com/events/325102178630807/ YouTube Channel: https://youtu.be/-PF4ziEGUw8 Follow us on Instagram: @TSWGO2020

To purchase a concert ticket and make a donation: https://chicagoplays.com/benefit-concert/

For a list of theatres who will receive donations, please visit

https://chicagoplays.com/member-theatres/.

