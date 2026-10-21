THE SECOND CITY'S NUT-CRACKING HOLIDAY REVUE to Open at Copley Theatre
Performances will run November 20-December 23.
Need something better than old reruns of Hallmark Movies this holiday season? Want to see some real nut-crackers? Then dash on through the snow to catch The Second City’s Nut-Cracking Holiday Revue, November 20-December 23 at Paramount’s Copley Theatre.
Classic holiday family gatherings, office parties, movies, and Mariah Carey on infinite repeat will be severely lampooned in this fast-paced, interactive comedy revue stuffed with seasonal songs, sketches, and, of course, a heaping slice of Second City’s world famous improv comedy.
See the revue that will have you Ho Ho Ho’ing and Ha Ha Ha’ing all through this un-silent night. Performances are November 20-December 23: Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. No show on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26. Added holiday week performances are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, December 21- 23 at 7:30 p.m.
Photo Credit: Timothy M. Schimdt
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