THE SANDRA DELGADO EXPERIENCE to Return to Chicago at Collaboraction's House of Belonging
The spiritual cabaret and dance party follows Sandra Delgado's triumphant run at Joe's Pub in New York.
Following her show at Joe's Pub in New York this past spring, The Sandra Delgado Experience will return to Chicago bolder and more bliss-filled than ever for three shows only, Friday through Sunday, July 24-26, at Collaboraction Theatre's new House of Belonging.
Part spiritual cabaret, part dance party, The Sandra Delgado Experience is an electrifying night that celebrates loving ourselves and each other. Expect a rush of unbridled joy as high-energy cumbias, sultry boleros, and reimagined English-language indie classics collide with luminous, mystical moments that pull you fully into appreciating the present.
“This is my birthday week, y'all, and I'm ready to celebrate,” said Delgado. “And with the recent spotlight on Colombia with the World Cup, and Colombian Independence Day coming up, you can bet my July shows will be heavily rooted in Colombian music, rhythms and passion.”
With only 80 seats, this will be the most intimate Sandra Delgado Experience yet. Performances are Friday and Saturday, July 24 and 25 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, July 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35-$55
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