WAITRESS and THE BOOK OF MORMON to Return to Broadway in Chicago

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Broadway In Chicago will present two fan-favorite shows are returning to their stages this year: Watiress and The Book of Mormon.

WAITRESS

October 13 – October 18, 2026

James M. Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as “The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie” and “Betrayed By My

Eggs Pie.” When a baking contest in a nearby county — and a satisfying encounter with someone new — show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Brought to life by a groundbreaking creative team, this hilarious hit Broadway musical features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Sara Bareilles ("Brave," "Love Song"), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam), original choreography by Lorin Latarro (Mrs. Doubtfire, Chess) and original direction by Tony Award® winner Diane Paulus (1776, Jagged Little Pill, Pippin).

THE BOOK OF MORMON

October 23 – November 1, 2026

Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St.

Link to EPK

This outrageous musical comedy follows the adventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word. With standing room only productions in London, on Broadway, and across North America, The Book of Mormon has truly become an international sensation. Contains explicit language.