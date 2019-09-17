THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS Returns Live in Concert to the Auditorium Theatre on Halloween

The live concert experience of Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmasreturns to the Auditorium Theatre for the second year for two special Halloween screenings on October 31 and November 1. The Chicago Philharmonic brings the film to life as they perform Danny Elfman's classic score, including iconic songs like "This Is Halloween" and "Jack's Lament."

"As we celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Auditorium, we are excited to establish new traditions like the annual showing of The Nightmare Before Christmas here at the theatre," says C.J. Dillon, Auditorium Theatre Chief Programming Officer. "It is an unforgettable experience to hear the songs and music from this beloved movie performed live on the Auditorium Theatre's stage alongside the film. We invite all of Chicago to join us for this unique Halloween celebration!"

Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to participate in Halloween activities in the theatre's historic (and perhaps even haunted!) historic lobby spaces. Guests can go trick-or-treating around the theatre; stop by and create a drawing at a coloring station; and pose for photos in front of an Auditorium-themed backdrop with special Nightmare props, including a life-sized Jack Skellington. The Auditorium Theatre also hosts a costume contest, with prizes including restaurant gift cards and Nightmare merchandise. Winners of last year's costume contest included a family dressed up as the cast of Little Shop of Horrors, Edward Scissorhands and Kim, and Oogie Boogie from Nightmare (complete with Lock, Shock, and Barrel in tow). For a VIP experience, guests may purchase box service, an option that sold out in 2018 and includes seats in the Auditorium's upper boxes, an open bar, and Halloween and movie snacks.

The Auditorium Theatre participates in the Arts in the Dark parade on State Street on October 19 from 6PM to 8PM with a Nightmare Before Christmas float, featuring Jack and Sally and songs from the Nightmare soundtrack. Volunteers interested in dressing up in their Nightmare finest and walking in the parade may sign up here.

The Nightmare Before Christmas, based on an original story by Tim Burton, follows the earnest-but-misguided adventures of Jack Skellington, Halloween Town's resident Pumpkin King, as he adventures to Christmas Town. Bored with his perennial role as the frightening Pumpkin King, Jack is determined to shake things up. With the help of three mischievous trick-or-treaters, Jack devises a plan to kidnap Santa Claus and take over the job of delivering gifts to the children of the world. His plan goes awry, and Jack must rescue Santa Claus from the clutches of the evil Oogie Boogie in order to restore harmony. The movie is rated PG.

Tickets start at $30 and are available online here, by phone at 312.341.2300, or in person at the Auditorium Theatre Box Office (50 E Ida B Wells Dr).





