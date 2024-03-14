THE MUSIC MAN Comes to the Marriott Theatre in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marriott Theatre will continue its 2024 season with Meredith Willson’S THE MUSIC MAN, the six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy, directed and choreographed by Katie Spelman (Broadway: The Notebook, Moulin Rouge!, Amelie; Writers Theater: Once) with Music Direction by Jeff Award Winner Ryan T. Nelson.

THE MUSIC MAN previews April 10, opens Wednesday, April 17 at 7:30 pm and runs through June 2, 2024.

A cherished story to be shared with every generation, The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a band that he vows to organize – despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian. With the help of Marian and River City, Harold sees himself turned into an upstanding citizen by the curtain's fall.

“THE MUSIC MAN is a timeless story, and one that showcases the enduring charm of the Golden Age musical,” said director Katie Spelman. “The idea that love, community, and redemption are all inextricably intertwined with one another is a wonderful reminder in these turbulent times.”

THE MUSIC MAN will star KJ Hippensteel as “Harold Hill” (Broadway: The Book of Mormon, Some Like it Hot, Mrs. Doubtfire; Marriott Theatre: Something Rotten!) along with Alexandra Silber as “Marian Paroo” (Broadway: Fiddler on the Roof, Master Class; Chicago Shakespeare Theatre: Lend me a Soprano); Emily Ann Brooks as “Zaneeta” (Marriott Theatre: Big Fish, Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Beauty and the Beast); Janet Ulrich Brooks as “Mrs. Paroo” (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful; Goodman Theatre: The Cherry Orchard); Kai Edgar as “Winthrop” (Marriott Theatre: Oliver!, Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach; Music Theater Works: Billy Elliott); Alex Goodrich as “Mayor Shinn” (Marriott Theatre: Buddy - The Buddy Holly Story; Chicago Shakespeare Theater: Hamlet); Michael Earvin Martin as “Marcellus Washburn” (Marriott Theatre: Beautiful; Chicago Shakespeare Theatre: The Comedy of Errors); Sam Linda as “Tommy Djilas” (Marriott Theatre: Damn Yankees; Writers Theater: The Band’s Visit); Melanie Loren as “Eulalie Shinn” (Drury Lane Theater: The Color Purple, Little Shop of Horrors; TV: “Chicago Med”, “The Chi”); Ron E. Rains as “Charlie Cowell” (Marriott Theatre: Damn Yankees; Paramount Theatre:Billy Elliot: The Musical); and Elin Joy Seiler as “Amaryllis” (Marriott Theatre: A Christmas Story, The Musical, Gypsy; Paramount Theater: Billy Elliot) with Bridget Adams-King, Elliot Angsurat, Emma Grace Bailey, Logan Becker, Caron Buinis, Lillian Castillo, Brandon Dahlquist, Morgan DiFonzo, Kalea Edgar, Matt Edmonds, Kelly Felthous, Max Antonio Gonzalez, Darian Goulding, Laura Guley, Naya Rosalie James, Maya Keane, Kevin Kulp, Irene Lo, Charlie Long, Michael Lunder, Michael Mahler, Christine Mayland Perkins, Michael Potsic, Quinn Rigg, Ayana Strutz, and Matthew Weidenbener.

The artistic team features Scenic Designer Collette Pollard, Costume Designer Raquel Adorno, Lighting Designer Jesse Klug, Sound Designer Michael Daly, Wig Designer Miguel A. Armstrong, Props Designer Sally Zack, Associate Choreographer Kim Hudman, Conductor Kevin Reeks, Production Manager Meg Love, Stage Manager Jessica Banaszak, Dialect Coach Sammi Grant, Assistant Director Laura Rook and Assistant Stage Manager Richard Strimer.

This production is dedicated to the Music Man in everyone’s hearts, the late Bernie Yvon (1964-2014). A veteran of countless theatres across the country, Bernie was especially beloved for his performances on the Marriott Theatre stage. Bernie considered Marriott Theatre home, and their patrons considered him family. A scholarship fund in Bernie’s name ensures that the next generation of theatre artists are given the same opportunity to learn and light up the stage as Bernie did. To play a part in honoring his legacy, please visit BernieYvon.com.

THE MUSIC MAN is scheduled to run Wednesdays at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with select Thursday 1:00 p.m. shows. Ticket prices start at $60 (excluding tax and handling fees). Call for student, senior, and military discounts. To make a restaurant reservation, please call 847.634.0100. Reservations are strongly recommended. Free parking is available at all performances. To reserve tickets, please call the Marriott Theatre Box Office at 847.634.0200 or go to www.tickets.marriotttheatre.com. Visitwww.MarriottTheatre.com for more information. This production of THE MUSIC MAN was licensed by Music Theatre International.