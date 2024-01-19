THE MAGIC PARLOUR Extended at Goodman Theatre Through June

More magic in 2024! Critical and popular acclaim for third-generation magician Dennis Watkins, following the opening of his famed The Magic Parlour at 50 W. Randolph, spur an extended calendar of additional performances into late spring 2024. Earnings for The Magic Parlour are nearly 90% ahead of the same time period in previous years.

Performances of The Magic Parlour, now on sale through June 30, 2024, take place weekly, Thursday through Sunday, at 50 W. Randolph. Tickets are $85 (includes the 90-minute performance + complimentary beverage) or $115 (includes the performance, beverage and “The Encore Room” 25-minute VIP experience). To purchase tickets, call The Goodman Theatre Box Office at 312.443.3800 (12 Noon – 5pm daily) or visit TheMagicParlourChicago.com. The Magic Parlour is recommended for audiences ages 12+; while there is no inappropriate content, this elegant experience is designed for adults.*For complimentary passes, email media credentials to Press@GoodmanTheatre.org.

“For more than 15 years, I have performed The Magic Parlour show in various venues in Chicago, and together, we have created lasting memories—and, of course, magic,” said Dennis Watkins. “I never could have imagined what was in store as we set out to open The Magic Parlour in its new home, and the end of 2023 was sincerely unforgettable for me. I am humbled to work alongside my brilliant partners and owe an endless debt of gratitude to the folks who helped bring this beautiful space to life. But most of all, I thank our audiences, without whom the magic stays within the cards. I look forward to creating even more enchanting moments together in 2024!”

In a first-of-its-kind creative collaboration, Watkins teamed up with Goodman Theatre and Petterino’srestaurant to establish a permanent home for Chicago’s longest-running magic show. The space at 50 W. Randolph, adjacent to the Goodman, is situated in Petterino’s transformed lower-level area, which was previously used for banquets. The move allows Watkins to build on his 15-year success—thrilling 50,000+ guests with jaw-dropping magic during 1,600 live performances and hundreds of corporate events, including six marriage proposals.

A co-founder of The House Theatre of Chicago, Watkins has collaborated as an actor, writer, director and/or designer on 30+ world-premiere plays with companies including Lookingglass, Steppenwolf and Goodman Theatre. After studying theater at Meadows School of the Arts and the British American Drama Academy in London, he launched The House Theatre with Artistic Director Nathan Allen and cohorts from school on Halloween of 2001. His appearance in the title role of Death and Harry Houdini—including performing Houdini’s infamous Water Torture Cell escape in every show—earned him a Joseph Jefferson Award.

The Magic Parlour at 50 W. Randolph continues Watkins’ famed tradition of the VIP experience in The Encore Room, an upgraded ticket option for guests seeking an exclusive 25-minute interaction following the performance. Immediately following the performance, up to 20 guests are escorted to a private space where Watkins performs up-close magic.

ABOUT THE PARTNERS

The Magic Parlour is an intimate evening of classic magic and mind-reading featuring the work of third-generation magician Dennis Watkins. Previously hosted for more than a decade at the Palmer House, the audience participates in much of the performance as Watkins wows the room with classic sleight of hand, unbelievable mind-reading and magical wisdom passed down from his grandfather. Since opening at the Palmer House on New Year’s Eve of 2011, Dennis Watkins’ The Magic Parlour has enjoyed phenomenal success and unimagined growth. Offering a close-up magic experience with only 60 guests per show, The Magic Parlour has been featured in two books (Chicago Magic: A History of Stagecraft and Spectacle and 100 Things to do in Chicago Before You Die).

Petterino’s has been a beloved downtown icon in the Chicago community for 20+ years, continuing to offer the same spirit and tradition that diners know and love. Enjoy timeless flavors, authentic Italian fare, comfortable interiors and warm hospitality. Our passion for creating memorable dining experiences aligns perfectly with the mystique of magic. The synergy between the culinary artistry of our chefs and the magical prowess of Dennis Watkins promises an evening of unparalleled wonder and flavor. We've joined forces with the Goodman and this talented magician to bring you a dining experience like no other. Blend the flavors of Italy with the wonder of magic, by dining at Petterino’s before or after the show. You may also consider booking a private or corporate event in conjunction with a show. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, a romantic evening, or simply seeking an escape from the ordinary, our magical collaboration guarantees an enchanting escape into a world where delectable cuisine dances with spellbinding illusions.

Chicago’s theater since 1925, Goodman Theatre is a not-for-profit arts and community organization in the heart of the Loop, distinguished by the excellence and scope of its artistic programming and community engagement. Led by Artistic Director Susan V. Booth and Executive Director/CEO Roche Schulfer, the theater’s artistic priorities include new play development (more than 150 world or American premieres), large-scale musical theater works and reimagined classics. Artists and productions have earner two Pulitzer Prizes, 22 Tony Awards and nearly 200 Joseph Jefferson Awards, among other accolades. The Goodman is the first theater in the world to produce all 10 plays in August Wilson’s “American Century Cycle.” Its longtime annual holiday tradition A Christmas Carol, now in its fifth decade, has created a new generation of theatergoers in Chicago. The Goodman also frequently serves as a production and program partner with national and international companies and Chicago’s Off-Loop theaters.

Using the tools of theatrical practice, the Goodman’s Education and Engagement programs aim to develop generations of citizens who understand and empathize with cultures and stories of diverse voices. The Goodman’s Alice Rapoport Center for Education and Engagement is the home of these programs, which are offered for Chicago youth—85% of whom come from underserved communities—schools and life-long learners.

Goodman Theatre was built on the traditional homelands of the Council of the Three Fires: the Ojibwe, Odawa and Potawatomi Nations. We recognize that many other Nations consider the area we now call Chicago as their traditional homeland—including the Myaamia, Ho-Chunk, Menominee, Sac and Fox, Peoria, Kaskaskia, Wea, Kickapoo and Mascouten—and remains home to many Native peoples today. While we believe that our city’s vast diversity should be reflected on the stages of its largest theater, we acknowledge that our efforts have largely overlooked the voices of our Native peoples. This omission has added to the isolation, erasure and harm that Indigenous communities have faced for hundreds of years. We have begun a more deliberate journey towards celebrating Native American stories and welcoming Indigenous communities.

The Goodman was founded by William O. Goodman and his family in honor of their son Kenneth, an important figure in Chicago’s cultural renaissance in the early 1900s. The Goodman family’s legacy lives on through the continued work and dedication of Kenneth’s family, including Albert Ivar Goodman, who with his late mother, Edith-Marie Appleton, contributed the necessary funds for the creation of the new Goodman center in 2000.

Julie Danis is Chair of Goodman Theatre’s Board of Trustees, Lorrayne Weiss is Women’s Board President and Kelli Garcia is President of the Scenemakers Board for young professionals.