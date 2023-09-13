THE LION IN WINTER Comes to the Court Theatre in November

Performances run November 3 - December 3.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

THE LION IN WINTER Comes to the Court Theatre in November

Court Theatre will open its 2023/24 season with The Lion in Winter directed by Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson. This thrillingly clever family epic will run November 3 - December 3, 2023 at Court Theatre, 5535 S. Ellis Ave. The press opening is Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30pm.

The cast of The Lion in Winter includes John Hoogenakker (Henry II, King of England); Rebecca Spence (Eleanor of Aquitaine); Kenneth La’Ron Hamilton (John); Shane Kenyon (Richard); Brandon Miller (Geoffrey); Netta Walker (Alais Capet); and Anthony Baldasare (Philip Capet, King of France). 

The creative team includes Linda Buchanan (scenic design); Christine Pascual (costume design); Jared Gooding (lighting design); Christopher Kriz (sound design and composition); Martine Kei Green-Rogers (production

dramaturg); Becca McCracken (casting director); Celeste M. Cooper (associate casting director); Jaclynn Joslin (production stage manager); and Katrina Herrmann (assistant stage manager). 

It is Christmas in the 12th century, and Henry II’s family is in tatters. His once-loving wife and now sworn enemy, Eleanor of Aquitaine, has been released from prison and is seeking vengeance at any cost; his three sons – John,

Richard, and Geoffrey – are profoundly incompetent, consumed by petty sibling squabbles and gridlocked in duplicitous scheming; and his mistress (who just happens to be betrothed to his son) is running out of patience, demanding either a wedding or the return of her much-needed dowry. And you thought your holidays were complicated!

The Lion in Winter depicts – with acerbic wit – a family’s attempt to persevere in the face of staggering egos, ruthless ambition, and deceit at every turn as the fate of their country hangs in the balance. Resident Artist Ron OJ Parson directs the Tony Award-winning play that inspired the Oscar-winning film, staging this thrillingly clever epic with humor, heart, and renewed relevance.




